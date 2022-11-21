Quinton Simon’s Mom Arrested Over Toddler’s Murder and Disappearance

Chatham County Police Department

The mother of Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler whose disappearance last month roiled a community and sparked a search in a landfill, has been charged in connection with his murder, police said on Monday.

Leilani Simon, 22, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of the 20-month-old. The arrest comes more than a month after Simon reported her son missing on Oct. 5—spurring a sprawling investigation that drew national headlines.

In a statement, local police indicated that Simon was currently being held at Chatham County Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing.

"We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton," the statement continued, adding the more details would be released soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

