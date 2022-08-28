Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson confirms plans to fight again: ‘I can’t leave MMA fans like that’

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson isn’t a stranger to combat sports these days, but it’s been quite a while since he’s actually stepped into a cage or ring for competition of his own.

In recent years he’s frequented Triller Fight Club and Bellator events, either as a “coach,” ambassador, or simply a fan. However, it’s nearing three years since his most recent fight, a TKO loss to Fedor Emelianenko.

Rumors of a boxing match against fellow Triller Triad Combat coach Shannon Briggs have long circulated, but nothing concrete has ever been solidified. Jackson, 44, revealed in a recent interview with TMZ that the bout does indeed have legs, as details are still being worked out.

Above all else, he plans to continue fighting. The image of him crashing to the canvas as Emelianenko towered over him during his first TKO loss in 14 years is not the everlasting impression he wants to leave fans with.

“No, man. I ain’t done,” Jackson said. “I’m not happy with my performance in my last fight. I can’t leave MMA fans like that. … Yeah, I’m going to leave this sport a little better. … Like I said, I’m in talks with fighting Shannon (Briggs), finally. That fight has been almost a year in the making. I want to do some boxing before I retire. … I might do MMA, but I want to do boxing. I’m getting up there. I’m 44, man. I’m getting up there. My knees (hurt) from wrestling. When you’re doing MMA, a lot of people want to take you down.”

Known for his striking prowess and hatred for takedowns in MMA, Jackson has never competed in a professional boxing match. Jackson has competed three times in professional kickboxing, with a 2-1 record in those bouts.

Briggs, 50, is a two-time heavyweight boxing champion, known for his brash and animated personality. He has not competed in a pro boxing match since May 2016.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie