Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar shine as Mumbai Indians complete season double against Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan, appearing in his first match as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, alongside his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma at the toss in Abu Dhabi. Sportzpics
Nathan Coulter-Nile, replacing James Pattinson for Mumbai Indians, celebrates after getting Nitish Rana caught-behind for 5. Sportzpics
Pat Cummins' quickfire 53 helped KKR recover from a collapse to post 148/5. Sportzpics
Quinton de Kock anchored the MI chase of the 149-run target with an unbeaten 78 that also earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Sportzpics
Also See: IPL 2020: Teams batting second will win most games in second half of tournament, says Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020: De Kock's 44-ball 78, Hardik Pandya's cameo headline MI's fifth straight win as they ease past KKR
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan says KKR need to turn things around quickly, batting needs to be adaptable
Read more on First Cricket Photos by Firstpost.