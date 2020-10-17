Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar shine as Mumbai Indians complete season double against Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan, appearing in his first match as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, alongside his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma at the toss in Abu Dhabi. Sportzpics

Nathan Coulter-Nile, replacing James Pattinson for Mumbai Indians, celebrates after getting Nitish Rana caught-behind for 5. Sportzpics More

Pat Cummins' quickfire 53 helped KKR recover from a collapse to post 148/5. Sportzpics More

Quinton de Kock anchored the MI chase of the 149-run target with an unbeaten 78 that also earned him the 'Player of the Match' award. Sportzpics More

