This Quintessential “Ugly” Shoe Won’t Quit — and I’m Okay With It

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, and Gisele Bündchen are all fans.

Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid, Gisele Bundchen

We know fashion is cyclical — after all, trends come and go, some in the blink of an eye, and others, well, not so much. Some styles stay around much, much longer than people initially anticipated, and there’s one “ugly” shoe that’s proving to have a strong foothold (err, shoehold) over the world — and for way longer than most expected. But TBH, I am not that shocked, because in today's world, where the “ugly” shoe reigns supreme, the most unusual styles continue to win people's hearts, and I think this one will win yours, too, if it hasn’t already.

Let’s make one thing clear: an “ugly” shoe isn’t necessarily ugly, because nothing is really ugly (save for hatred and, you know, all that jazz), but when it comes to fashion, the term is more so used to describe the unusual — something that might not immediately be described as beautiful, like a dainty, bow-adorned ballet flat (awww) or a sleek, simple stiletto, would be. “Ugly” shoes are conversation-sparking, and they prove that there’s good in the weird. After all, in this day and age, why be boring when you can stand out, and clogs do just that: stand out.

Clogs made an unexpected return a few years back — though if you take a look at the shoe’s history, you’ll see celebs, like Sarah Jessica Parker, have been wearing it since 1993, to be exact. Clogs might conjure up thoughts of your mom gardening, but today’s styles aren’t only that. They can be whatever you want them to be! They can, of course, still be a gritty, down-and-dirty, gardening style, but they’re also a fashion moment; Supermodel Bella Hadid paired hers with baggy jeans while Gisele Bündchen wore her sky-high clogs with an ultra-shirt jean dress. It was strangely sexy, and yes, it made me want clogs, stat.

Shop the Best Clogs on Sale at Amazon

Story continues

Clarks Paizlee Nora Clog

Amazon

$95

$63

Buy on Amazon

After seeing so many celebs in clogs, I was finally compelled to add a pair to my rotation — and as luck would have it, so many cool, unexpected styles are marked down ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day. The shoe style is obviously comfort first, so I wasn’t shocked to see options from Clarks and Born, two labels known for their well-designed, comfort-focused shoes. I was shocked, though, that I was actually into styles; Clarks’ version features the classic wooden sole with a slip-resistant rubber base, plus a leather upper and buckle-front design that gives the shoe some edge. The Born version also feels slightly more 2023 than 1993, thanks to a trendy wooden wedge sole that’s about as chunky as it gets.

Born Natalie Clog

Amazon

$125

$89

Buy on Amazon

For a super simple take, I’m eyeing these Amazon Essentials clogs with a sensible 1.5-inch heel. I love the no-fuss design that makes it an incredibly versatile shoe I can wear with jeans, skirts, and dresses. Not to mention, they’ll pair well with every sock style imaginable — because yes, the socks-and-clogs combo is a style move I’ll be making this season. They also look at least three-times their actual price, which right now is a reasonable $28, and that’s in large part due to the elevated, minimalist silhouette that looks oh-so luxe.

All that to say, while you might have one idea about clogs in your head (ahem, mom in the garden!), I think it’s time to see that they’re much more than that. They’re stylish! They’re comfortable! They’re, dare I say, cool! And there’s no better time than now to get a pair while they’re on sale ahead of Prime’s big fall sale.

Shop the styles I’m eyeing below — but you better hurry, sizes are selling out. Guess I’m not the only one shopping clogs right now.

Amazon Essentials Clog

Amazon

$33

$28

Buy on Amazon

Eastland Mae Clog

Amazon

$100

$62

Buy on Amazon

Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Amazon

$60

$45

Buy on Amazon

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.