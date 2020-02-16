Quintana wins Tour de la Provence

Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 4th stage Avignon - Aix-en-Provence 170,5 km - 16/02/2020 - Owain Doull (GBR - Team Ineos) - Matthias Brandle (AUT - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Podium Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Multicolour Leader Jersey Celebration during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 4th stage Avignon - Aix-en-Provence 170,5 km - 16/02/2020 - Owain Doull (GBR - Team Ineos) - Matthias Brandle (AUT - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Tour de la Provence 2020 - 5th Edition - 4th stage Avignon - Aix-en-Provence 170,5 km - 16/02/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Podium Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan and Team Astana Pro Team Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic Multicolour Leader Jersey Aleksandr Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Julien Bernard of France and Team Trek Segafredo Fabio Felline of Italy and Team Astana Pro Team Chad Haga of The United States and Team Sunweb during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Chris Harper of Australia and Team JumboVisma Sebastian Mora of Spain and Movistar Team during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team EF Pro Cycling Car during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
AIXENPROVENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Thibaut Pinot of France Team Groupama FDJ during the 5th Tour de La Provence 2020 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Avignon to AixEnProvence TDLP letourdelaprovence TDLP2020 on February 16 2020 in AixEnProvence France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 4th stage Avignon AixenProvence 1705 km 16022020 Nairo Quintana COL Team Arkea Samsic photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020
Tour de la Provence 2020 5th Edition 4th stage Avignon AixenProvence 1705 km 16022020 Alexey Lutsenko KAZ Astana Pro Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020
Owain Doull (Team Ineos) won the breakaway sprint to secure the finale stage 4 of Tour de la Provence in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first to start the four-man sprint but it only served as a sling-shot for Doull to come around and take the stage win. Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was third and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) finished fourth.

In a thrilling finale, the breakaway arrived to the finish line just seconds ahead of a charging reduced peloton that included Tour de la Provence’s overall winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).

The Colombian moved into the overall lead after winning the previous day’s stage on Mont Ventoux, and won the overall title ahead of Astana teammates Alexandr Vlasov at 1:04 down and Alexey Lutsenko at 1:28 down.

"I think around the 30km mark when we still had four minutes I thought we could have a really good chance," said Doull after the finish. "When we stayed together on the climb I knew the run-in – it was really fast from last year. 

"At around 2-3km to go I knew we'd stay away and then it starts to get a bit tactical and thinking of the sprint.

"This is my first professional win in Europe. It's nice to get the team's first win and a good time before the Classics."

How it unfolded

The final stage of the race offered the peloton 170.5km from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence. The stage wasn’t straight forward and included three categorised climbs; Col de 3 Termes (31km), Col de l’Aire dei Masco (96.5km), La Cride (154km), followed by a smaller climb and descent into the finish.

After 50km of fast racing a breakaway finally cleared the peloton. The four-man move included Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).

They gained four minutes and that time gap held steady for the duration of the stage. Even by the time they approached the second of two intermediate sprints, with 30km to go, they still had 3:30 minutes.

Arkéa-Samsic’s overall leader Nairo Quintana relied on the superb work of his teammates to keep the race under control during the last half of the stage. Astana had riders in the second and third places in GC with Vlasov and Lutsenko, respectively, and helped in the pace-setting, as did EF Pro Cycling with Hugh Carthy in fourth overall. 

EF Pro Cycling did much of the work into the final climb of La Cride (2.6km at 5.7 per cent) but the breakaway still had 1:45 with 17km to go.

It wasn’t until Astana took control at the front of the field that the gap to the break dropped quickly, down to 45 seconds over the top of the climb. A strong group of 30 riders – mainly climbers – emerged with the likes of Lutsenko, Vlasov and Carthy along with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ). 

Quintana looked comfortable in the mix, allowing the stage to pan out, while he cruised down into Aix-en-Provence having all but sewn-up the overall victory – barring any mishaps along the way.

It was Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis that led the reduced group through the final 15km of mostly gradual, but fast, descending into Aix-en-Provence.

The breakaway of Garrison, Brändle, Combaud and Doull played no games of cat-and-mouse, but rather pushed on in the closing kiloemtres trying to scrap out as much time as they could ahead of the field. 

The gap dropped to 19 seconds with under 3km to go, but their doubts about staying away disappeared when they hit the final kilometre with 10 seconds to spare.

Brändle was the first to start his sprint and Doull latched onto his rear wheel and then jumped around him to sprint across the line with the stage victory, just seconds ahead of the charging peloton.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

4:07:32

2

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

3

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:02

4

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

5

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:00:06

6

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

7

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

8

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

9

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

10

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

11

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

12

Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

13

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

14

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

15

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

16

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

17

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

18

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

19

Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team

20

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

21

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

22

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

23

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

24

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

25

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

26

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

27

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

28

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

29

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

30

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

31

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

32

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

33

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

34

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

35

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

36

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

37

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

38

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

39

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

40

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

41

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

42

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

43

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

44

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

45

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

46

Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb

0:00:35

47

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:01:40

48

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

49

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

50

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

51

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

52

Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

53

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

54

Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

55

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

56

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

57

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

58

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

59

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

60

Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

61

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

62

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

63

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

64

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

65

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos

66

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

67

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

68

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

69

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

70

Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling

71

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

72

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

73

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

74

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

75

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

76

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

77

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

78

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

79

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

80

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

81

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling

82

Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

83

Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team

84

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

85

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

86

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

87

Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team

88

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

89

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

90

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

91

Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:02:02

92

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

93

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

94

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:06

95

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:04:08

96

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

97

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

98

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:04:23

99

Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:05:15

100

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

101

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

102

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

103

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

104

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

105

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

106

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

107

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

108

Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

109

Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

110

Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis

0:07:59

111

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:08:00

112

Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:08:01

113

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:08:46

114

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

115

Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

116

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

117

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

118

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

119

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

120

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

121

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

122

Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:10:35

123

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

124

Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

125

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

126

Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

DNF

Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic

DNF

Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93

DNF

Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

DNF

Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

DNF

Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

DNF

Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

DNF

Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

DNF

Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie

DNF

Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo

DNF

Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team

DNF

Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation

DNF

Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

DNF

Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team

DNF

Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

4:07:34

2

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:00:04

3

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

4

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

5

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

6

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

7

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

8

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

9

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

10

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

11

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

12

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

13

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

14

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

15

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

16

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

17

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

18

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

19

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

20

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:01:38

21

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

22

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

23

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

24

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

25

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

26

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

27

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

28

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

29

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

30

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

31

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

32

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

33

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

34

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

35

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:02:00

36

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

37

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:04:06

38

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:04:21

39

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:05:13

40

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

41

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:08:44

42

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

43

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

44

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

45

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

0:10:33

46

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

15:31:50

2

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

0:01:04

3

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:28

4

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

0:01:38

5

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:02:16

6

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:02:21

7

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:22

8

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:02:26

9

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

10

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:02:35

11

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:02:44

12

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

0:03:15

13

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:03:50

14

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:03:51

15

Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:53

16

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:55

17

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:04:09

18

Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:04:17

19

Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:04:30

20

Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:42

21

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

0:04:44

22

Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling

0:04:57

23

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:19

24

Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:05:25

25

Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:05:32

26

Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling

0:05:36

27

Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb

0:05:38

28

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:05:45

29

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:05:46

30

Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis

0:05:54

31

Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:06:18

32

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling

0:06:22

33

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:06:58

34

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:21

35

François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:37

36

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:07:40

37

Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:08:00

38

Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:08:05

39

Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie

0:10:24

40

Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team

0:10:43

41

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling

0:12:09

42

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

0:12:25

43

Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo

0:12:45

44

Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team

0:13:23

45

Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:13:29

46

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:13:30

47

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:13:45

48

Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team

0:13:52

49

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:14:28

50

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

0:15:31

51

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

0:16:17

52

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

0:16:19

53

Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:16:39

54

Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis

0:17:09

55

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:17:21

56

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:17:36

57

Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:18:15

58

Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:18:31

59

Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:18:41

60

Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling

61

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:18:48

62

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

0:18:55

63

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:19:01

64

Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:19:10

65

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:19:11

66

Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos

67

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:19:55

68

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:20:02

69

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:20:32

70

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:20:43

71

Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team

0:20:45

72

Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:21:34

73

Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:21:38

74

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:22:03

75

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:22:39

76

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:22:46

77

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

0:22:55

78

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:23:54

79

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:23:58

80

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:24:20

81

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:24:26

82

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:24:31

83

Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:24:34

84

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:25:43

85

Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team

86

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:25:44

87

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

0:25:46

88

Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:25:47

89

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

0:26:07

90

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

0:26:21

91

Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:26:26

92

Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:27:04

93

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos

94

Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:27:12

95

Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:27:35

96

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

0:28:13

97

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

0:28:18

98

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:29:03

99

Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:29:21

100

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling

0:29:50

101

Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:30:48

102

Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:31:14

103

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:31:27

104

José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence

0:32:00

105

Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence

0:32:01

106

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

0:32:02

107

Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:32:18

108

Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis

0:32:51

109

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:32:56

110

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

0:33:08

111

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:33:13

112

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ

0:33:17

113

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:33:37

114

Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:33:46

115

Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:34:08

116

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:37:32

117

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:38:00

118

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

0:38:05

119

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:38:08

120

Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:40:40

121

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:41:35

122

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:43:37

123

Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:43:55

124

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:44:23

125

Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:44:53

126

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:51:20


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

30

2

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

24

3

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

20

4

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

18

5

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

15

6

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

15

7

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

15

8

Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling

14

9

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

10

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

13

11

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

13

12

Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

10

13

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

10

14

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10

15

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

9

16

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

8

17

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

8

18

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

8

19

Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma

7

20

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

7

21

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

7

22

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

6

23

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

6

24

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

6

25

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

6

26

Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb

5

27

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

5

28

Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis

5

29

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

5

30

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

5

31

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

5

32

Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

33

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

3

34

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

3

35

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

3

36

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

2

37

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

2

38

Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team

1

39

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

1

40

Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ

1

41

Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

18

2

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

14

3

Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

13

4

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

8

5

Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

7

6

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

7

7

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

7

8

Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

5

9

Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos

4

10

Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

4

11

Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

3

12

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

3

13

Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling

3

14

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

15

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos

2

16

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

1

17

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

1

18

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

1

19

Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation

1

20

Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team

15:32:54

2

Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos

0:01:17

3

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

0:01:31

4

Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:01:40

5

Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

0:02:46

6

Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:51

7

Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:03:05

8

Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

0:03:40

9

Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team

0:04:41

10

Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:04:42

11

Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:54

12

Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:17

13

Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence

0:12:26

14

Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:12:41

15

Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:13:24

16

William Barta (USA) CCC Team

0:15:13

17

Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb

0:15:15

18

Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

0:16:32

19

Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

0:17:44

20

Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:17:57

21

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:18:07

22

Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:18:51

23

Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

0:18:58

24

Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis

0:19:28

25

Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:19:39

26

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:20:59

27

Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb

0:21:35

28

Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:21:42

29

Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93

0:22:54

30

Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:23:16

31

Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:23:22

32

Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole

0:23:27

33

Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:24:40

34

Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo

0:24:42

35

Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling

0:25:17

36

Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling

0:27:14

37

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

0:27:59

38

Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team

0:30:23

39

Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos

0:30:58

40

Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team

0:32:04

41

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:36:28

42

Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

0:37:01

43

Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:40:31

44

Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:42:33

45

Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence

0:43:19

46

Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

0:50:16

