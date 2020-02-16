Quintana wins Tour de la Provence
Owain Doull (Team Ineos) won the breakaway sprint to secure the finale stage 4 of Tour de la Provence in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation) was the first to start the four-man sprint but it only served as a sling-shot for Doull to come around and take the stage win. Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was third and Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) finished fourth.
In a thrilling finale, the breakaway arrived to the finish line just seconds ahead of a charging reduced peloton that included Tour de la Provence’s overall winner Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic).
The Colombian moved into the overall lead after winning the previous day’s stage on Mont Ventoux, and won the overall title ahead of Astana teammates Alexandr Vlasov at 1:04 down and Alexey Lutsenko at 1:28 down.
"I think around the 30km mark when we still had four minutes I thought we could have a really good chance," said Doull after the finish. "When we stayed together on the climb I knew the run-in – it was really fast from last year.
"At around 2-3km to go I knew we'd stay away and then it starts to get a bit tactical and thinking of the sprint.
"This is my first professional win in Europe. It's nice to get the team's first win and a good time before the Classics."
How it unfolded
The final stage of the race offered the peloton 170.5km from Avignon to Aix-en-Provence. The stage wasn’t straight forward and included three categorised climbs; Col de 3 Termes (31km), Col de l’Aire dei Masco (96.5km), La Cride (154km), followed by a smaller climb and descent into the finish.
After 50km of fast racing a breakaway finally cleared the peloton. The four-man move included Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation), Romain Combaud (Nippo Delko One Provence) and Owain Doull (Team Ineos).
They gained four minutes and that time gap held steady for the duration of the stage. Even by the time they approached the second of two intermediate sprints, with 30km to go, they still had 3:30 minutes.
Arkéa-Samsic’s overall leader Nairo Quintana relied on the superb work of his teammates to keep the race under control during the last half of the stage. Astana had riders in the second and third places in GC with Vlasov and Lutsenko, respectively, and helped in the pace-setting, as did EF Pro Cycling with Hugh Carthy in fourth overall.
EF Pro Cycling did much of the work into the final climb of La Cride (2.6km at 5.7 per cent) but the breakaway still had 1:45 with 17km to go.
It wasn’t until Astana took control at the front of the field that the gap to the break dropped quickly, down to 45 seconds over the top of the climb. A strong group of 30 riders – mainly climbers – emerged with the likes of Lutsenko, Vlasov and Carthy along with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).
Quintana looked comfortable in the mix, allowing the stage to pan out, while he cruised down into Aix-en-Provence having all but sewn-up the overall victory – barring any mishaps along the way.
It was Sunweb, Jumbo-Visma and Cofidis that led the reduced group through the final 15km of mostly gradual, but fast, descending into Aix-en-Provence.
The breakaway of Garrison, Brändle, Combaud and Doull played no games of cat-and-mouse, but rather pushed on in the closing kiloemtres trying to scrap out as much time as they could ahead of the field.
The gap dropped to 19 seconds with under 3km to go, but their doubts about staying away disappeared when they hit the final kilometre with 10 seconds to spare.
Brändle was the first to start his sprint and Doull latched onto his rear wheel and then jumped around him to sprint across the line with the stage victory, just seconds ahead of the charging peloton.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
4:07:32
2
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
3
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:02
4
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
5
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:00:06
6
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
7
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
9
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
11
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
12
Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
13
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
14
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
15
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
16
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
17
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
19
Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
20
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
21
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
22
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
24
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
25
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
26
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
27
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
28
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
30
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
31
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
32
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
33
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
34
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
35
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
36
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
37
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
38
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
39
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
40
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
41
Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
42
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
43
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
44
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
45
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
46
Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
0:00:35
47
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:01:40
48
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
49
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
50
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
51
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
52
Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
53
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
54
Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
55
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
56
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
57
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
58
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
59
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
60
Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
61
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
62
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
63
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
64
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
65
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
66
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
68
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
69
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
70
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
71
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
72
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
73
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
74
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
75
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
76
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
77
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
79
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
80
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
81
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
82
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
83
Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
84
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
85
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
86
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
87
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
89
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
90
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
91
Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:02:02
92
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
93
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
94
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:06
95
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:04:08
96
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
97
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
98
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:04:23
99
Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:05:15
100
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
101
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
102
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
103
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
104
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
105
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
106
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
107
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
108
Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
109
Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
110
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
0:07:59
111
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:08:00
112
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:08:01
113
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:08:46
114
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
115
Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
116
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
117
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
118
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
119
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
120
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
121
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
122
Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:10:35
123
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
124
Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
125
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
126
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNF
Morné Van Niekerk (RSA) St Michel-Auber 93
DNF
Flavien Maurelet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNF
Tony Hurel (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNF
Baptiste Constantin (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNF
Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
DNF
Christophe Masson (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
DNF
Florian Maitre (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNF
Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Movistar Team
DNF
Norman Vahtra (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNF
Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNF
Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
DNF
Leonardo Bonifazio (Ita) Total Direct Energie
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4:07:34
2
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:00:04
3
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
4
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
7
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
8
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
9
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
10
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
11
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
12
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
13
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
14
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
15
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
16
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
17
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
18
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
19
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:01:38
21
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
22
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
23
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
24
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
25
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
26
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
27
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
28
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
29
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
30
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
31
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
32
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
33
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
34
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
35
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:02:00
36
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
37
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:04:06
38
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:04:21
39
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:05:13
40
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
41
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:08:44
42
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
43
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
44
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
45
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
0:10:33
46
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
15:31:50
2
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
0:01:04
3
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:01:28
4
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:38
5
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:02:16
6
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:02:21
7
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:22
8
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:02:26
9
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
10
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:35
11
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:02:44
12
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
0:03:15
13
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:50
14
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:03:51
15
Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:53
16
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:03:55
17
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:04:09
18
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:04:17
19
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:04:30
20
Julien El Fares (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:42
21
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
0:04:44
22
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
0:04:57
23
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:19
24
Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:05:25
25
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:05:32
26
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
0:05:36
27
Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
0:05:38
28
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:05:45
29
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:05:46
30
Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
0:05:54
31
Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:06:18
32
Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
0:06:22
33
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:06:58
34
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:07:21
35
François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:07:37
36
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:07:40
37
Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:08:00
38
Mathias De Witte (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:08:05
39
Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
0:10:24
40
Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
0:10:43
41
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:12:09
42
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
0:12:25
43
Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:12:45
44
Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
0:13:23
45
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:13:29
46
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:13:30
47
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:13:45
48
Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
0:13:52
49
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:14:28
50
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
0:15:31
51
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
0:16:17
52
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
0:16:19
53
Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:16:39
54
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:17:09
55
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:17:21
56
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:17:36
57
Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:18:15
58
Thomas Degand (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:18:31
59
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:18:41
60
Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
61
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:18:48
62
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
0:18:55
63
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:19:01
64
Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:19:10
65
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:19:11
66
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Ineos
67
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:19:55
68
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:20:02
69
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:20:32
70
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:20:43
71
Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
0:20:45
72
Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:21:34
73
Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:21:38
74
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:22:03
75
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:22:39
76
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:22:46
77
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
0:22:55
78
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:23:54
79
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:23:58
80
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:24:20
81
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:24:26
82
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:24:31
83
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:24:34
84
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:25:43
85
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:25:44
87
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
0:25:46
88
Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:25:47
89
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
0:26:07
90
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
0:26:21
91
Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:26:26
92
Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:27:04
93
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Ineos
94
Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:27:12
95
Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:27:35
96
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
0:28:13
97
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
0:28:18
98
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:29:03
99
Maxime Bouet (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:29:21
100
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
0:29:50
101
Arnaud Courteille (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:30:48
102
Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:31:14
103
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:31:27
104
José Gonçalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
0:32:00
105
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:32:01
106
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
0:32:02
107
Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:32:18
108
Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
0:32:51
109
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:32:56
110
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
0:33:08
111
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:33:13
112
Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
0:33:17
113
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:33:37
114
Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:33:46
115
Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:34:08
116
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:37:32
117
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:38:00
118
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
0:38:05
119
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:38:08
120
Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:40:40
121
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:41:35
122
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:43:37
123
Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:43:55
124
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:44:23
125
Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:44:53
126
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:51:20
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30
2
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
24
3
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
20
4
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
18
5
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
15
6
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
15
7
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
15
8
Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
14
9
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13
10
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
13
11
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
13
12
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
10
13
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
10
14
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10
15
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
9
16
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
8
17
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
8
18
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8
19
Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7
20
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
7
21
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
7
22
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
6
23
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6
24
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6
25
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
6
26
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
5
27
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
5
28
Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
5
29
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5
30
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
5
31
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
5
32
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
33
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3
34
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
3
35
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
3
36
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2
37
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
2
38
Fausto Masnada (Ita) CCC Team
1
39
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
1
40
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
1
41
Anthony Maldonado (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
18
2
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
14
3
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
13
4
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
8
5
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
7
6
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
7
7
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
7
8
Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5
9
Owain Doull (GBr) Team Ineos
4
10
Timothy Dupont (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4
11
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
3
12
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
3
13
Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
3
14
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
15
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
2
16
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
1
17
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
1
18
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
1
19
Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
1
20
Yoann Offredo (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
15:32:54
2
Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
0:01:17
3
David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:31
4
Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:01:40
5
Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
0:02:46
6
Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:51
7
Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:03:05
8
Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
0:03:40
9
Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
0:04:41
10
Rémy Rochas (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:04:42
11
Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:05:54
12
Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:17
13
Kinfe Hailemichael (Eth) Nippo Delko Provence
0:12:26
14
Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:12:41
15
Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:13:24
16
William Barta (USA) CCC Team
0:15:13
17
Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
0:15:15
18
Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:16:32
19
Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
0:17:44
20
Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:17:57
21
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:18:07
22
Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:18:51
23
Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
0:18:58
24
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
0:19:28
25
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:19:39
26
Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:20:59
27
Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:21:35
28
Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:21:42
29
Louis Louvet (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
0:22:54
30
Sean Bennett (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:23:16
31
Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:23:22
32
Ivan Centrone (Lux) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
0:23:27
33
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:24:40
34
Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
0:24:42
35
Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) EF Pro Cycling
0:25:17
36
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
0:27:14
37
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
0:27:59
38
Juri Hollmann (Ger) Movistar Team
0:30:23
39
Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
0:30:58
40
Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
0:32:04
41
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:36:28
42
Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
0:37:01
43
Marlon Gaillard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:40:31
44
Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:42:33
45
Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:43:19
46
Charles Quarterman (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
0:50:16