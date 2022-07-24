Quintana goes seven innings, leads Pirates over Marlins 1-0

JOHN PERROTTO
·3 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jose Quintana pitched seven strong innings and combined with two relief pitchers on a five-hitter as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 1-0 on Saturday night.

Quintana (3-5) allowed four hits while matching his season high in innings. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Wil Crowe and All-Star David Bednar followed with one inning apiece. Bednar notched his 17th save in 21 opportunities while finishing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

The Marlins were blanked for the fourth time in their last five games. They ended a franchise-record 37-inning scoreless drought Friday in an 8-1 victory over the Pirates.

Highly touted Marlins rookie pitcher Max Meyer left the game in the first inning with right elbow discomfort. Miami wound up using six pitchers as it lost for the fifth time in six games.

Yoshi Tsutsugo knocked in the game’s lone run with a sixth-inning single as the Pirates won for just second time in seven games.

With the trade deadline coming up Aug. 2, Quintana’s days with the Pirates could be coming to an end. The 33-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and contending teams are reportedly interested in dealing for him.

Quintana got help from his defense as the Pirates turned three double plays behind him. The biggest came in the third when Miguel Rojas grounded into an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play with runners on first and third.

The Marlins also had runners on first and second in the eighth inning, but Nick Fortes ended the rally by popping out.

In his second career start, Meyer faced just three batters and threw 10 pitches before exiting after being met on the mound by manager Don Mattingly and an athletic trainer.

The 23-year-old Meyer made his debut last Saturday, losing to Philadelphia at home. The Marlins selected him third overall in the 2020 draft.

PIRATES ROSTER MOVES

The Pirates optioned rookie reliever Colin Holderman to Triple-A Indianapolis a day after acquiring him from the New York Mets in a trade for designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach. Manager Derek Shelton indicated Holderman will likely be promoted to Pittsburgh soon.

The Pirates made another trade with the Mets on Saturday, dealing catcher Michael Perez for cash considerations. Perez had been playing at Indianapolis before being designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LF Jorge Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms. He was the World Series MVP last season while leading Atlanta over Houston. OF JJ Bleday, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2019 draft, had his contract selected from Triple-A Jacksonville. Bleday entered the game in the seventh inning in left field in his major league debut then walked in his first plate appearance.

UP NEXT:

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.76) will start Sunday. He leads the NL in ERA and it is the lowest by a Miami pitcher through the first 17 starts of a season since Josh Johnson had a 1.62 mark in 2010.

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (3-7, 4.55) has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts since being moved back to the rotation from the bullpen May 31.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

