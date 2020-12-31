The Quint’s 2020 Wrap You Need to See: 12 Months in Under 12 Mins
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
There are several reasons why 2020 will be remembered. The year started with ongoing countrywide protests against CAA & NRC, then February came with Delhi riots and the COVID-19 scare officially arrived in March.
Who would have thought that a time would come when every journalist on the planet would be covering the same story!
With an all-consuming focus, COVID-19 became the story that received round-the-clock, vital coverage.
Because news doesn’t stop, reporters at The Quint quickly adapted to the ‘new normal’ and produced essential coverage, and designed and delivered it in new ways.
Also Read: Meet The Quint’s Reporters Behind the Challenging Stories of 2020
People’s need for factual information has never been greater, and journalists had to make significant changes in how they operate.
The virus, the lockdown that came with it and the safety concerns made it difficult to do the job of a journalist. But, realising the need and responsibility, our reporters went on the ground, believing that safety concerns are not as big as the duty to report about those in distress, and knowing that they are the eyes and ears of the public.
Despite working remotely, The Quint produced ground-breaking stories year long, from information on COVID-19, reality checks and fact-checks from hospitals to the large-scale migrant exodus and stories of labour crisis from across the country, devastating cyclone Amphan in West Bengal to cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu, communal clashes, crackdown and arrests of activists, we brought it all to you.
Reporting truth and challenging power has never been more difficult. With rampant disinformation at a time of the worldwide pandemic, doing stories with the correct information can be the difference between life and death.
If you follow The Quint, you will know, that in a single day, we are churning out a variety of content-rich stories. We are busting fake news, putting out reports from citizen journalists, publishing short documentaries and much more.
Behind all this content that you see on our website lies a lot of effort – studio shoots, field reporting and endless hours on the edit table.
Your support ensures our editorial independence and encourages us to continue in our endeavour to speak truth to power. Here’s your chance to contribute to the conversations and share your ideas.
As contributors, readers can suggest stories we should feature in our special projects, suspicious news we should verify and share citizen stories for My Report.
Your contribution will go on to support and empower independent journalism. Support The Quint's initiatives. It will only take a minute. Thank you!
Also Read: Quint Impact: MP Offers Shoes, Jerseys for TN’s Kabaddi Girls
. Read more on Videos by The Quint.‘Will Quit Politics If MSP Ends’: Haryana CM Khattar Amid BJP LossThe Quint’s 2020 Wrap You Need to See: 12 Months in Under 12 Mins . Read more on Videos by The Quint.