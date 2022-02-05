Quinn's layup lifts Lafayette past Bucknell, 74-72 in OT

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Neal Quinn's layup on a pass from CJ Fulton with two seconds left in overtime lifted Lafayette to a 74-72 win over Bucknell Saturday.

Fulton scored on a jumper and a layup in the final 1:45, both with assists from Quinn, to put the Leopards in front, but Andrew Funk answered with a 3 to tie the game at 72-72 with 31 seconds left to play.

Bucknell's Xander Rice drew a foul on his 3-point attempt with nine seconds left in regulation and hit all three free throws to tie the game at 67-67 and force overtime.

Quinn finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead Lafayette (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League). Jon Brantley came off the bench to hit 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and add 16 points and Fulton added 15 points.

Funk led Bucknell (5-10, 2-10) with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Andre Screen finished with 18 points and Malachi Rhodes added 12 more off the bench.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

