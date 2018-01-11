Quinnipiac rallies to beat Marist 80-79 in OT

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) -- Cameron Young scored 26 points, including the game-winning free throw in overtime, and Quinnipiac rallied to beat Marist 80-79 on Wednesday night.

Aleksandar Dozic's corner 3 put Marist up 78-75 with 53 second left in OT, but Young answered with a 3-point play to tie it at 78. Marist's Isaiah Lamb made 1 of 2 from the line before Young hit two free throws with five seconds left. David Knudsen missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Marist's Brian Parker made two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it at 73. The Red Foxes' Austin Williams stole a long inbound pass and a 75-foot heave at the buzzer hit the back of the rim.

Rich Kelly and Jacob Rigoni scored 18 points apiece and Rignoi made five 3-pointers for the Bobcats (6-11, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Nine of Quinnipiac's 17 games this season have been decided by two points or less.

Parker scored 25 points, Williams added a career-high 14 and Tobias Sjoberg scored 11 with 13 rebounds for the Red Foxes (3-13, 1-3), who have lost three straight.