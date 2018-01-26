Quinnipiac gets back-to-back wins, sweeps past Marist, 85-77

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) -- Rich Kelly knocked down five three-pointers and Quinnipiac used a strong second half to achieve a season sweep of Marist, 85-77, and climb above .500 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play on Thursday night.

The Bobcats now have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Marist built a 39-30 advantage at the end of the first half, but Kelly converted a 3-point play with a second left to cut the deficit to six at intermission. Isaiah Washington hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half to tie the game at 39-all and spark a 15-2 run that put Quinnipiac in charge.

Kelly hit 3 of 5 from deep in the second half and finished with 20 points. Cameron Young added 18 points and the Bobcats (8-13, 5-4) combined to hit 14 of 33 from deep.

Ryan Funk finished with 23 points for Marist (6-16, 2-6). David Knudsen and Brian Parker each added 12 points.