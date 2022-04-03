Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

OL Reign defeated Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC 1-0 on the road on Saturday in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup soccer action. (@ThornsFC/Twitter - image credit)

Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end.

Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute.

The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14.

Sinclair played 59 minutes for Portland (2-1-1), which has seven points in four games and will host the San Diego Wave next on April 17.

Fellow Canadian Janine Beckie, who signed for the team on Friday, didn't feature in the match.

In other Saturday games, American star Alex Morgan scored twice to lead San Diego Wave past Angel City 4-2 at home.

Jodie Taylor and Amirah Ali also found the net for San Diego. Christen Press replied for Angel City, who also scored on Tegan McGrady's own goal.

Canada's Kailen Sheridan made four saves for San Diego. Fellow Canadian Vanessa Gilles played the full 90 minutes for Angel City.

American forward Mallory Pugh scored both Chicago Red Stars goals in their 2-0 home victory against the Houston Dash.

Bianca St-Georges of Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., played for 84 minutes and received a yellow card early in the game.

Canada's Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Sophie Schmidt were all starters for Houston.

Racing Louisville routed Kansas City Current 3-0 on the road with efforts from Lauren Milliet, Gemma Bonner and an own goal from Hailie Mace.

Desiree Scott played a full game for Kansas City while fellow Canadian Victoria Pickett came off at halftime.

North Carolina Courage (2-1-0) leads the East division with seven points. Also with seven points it's Houston Dash (2-1-1), who sits atop of the Central division.

Winners of the three divisions and the runner-up with the best campaign will qualify to the semifinals. The final is scheduled for May 7.