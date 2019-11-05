Quinn Hughes injury update: Vancouver Canucks defenseman tells reporters he's 'fine and good to play'

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes gave an update on his injury on Tuesday, telling reporters that he feels fine after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Anaheim Ducks and subsequently missing Saturday's matchup with the San Jose Sharks.

The 20-year-old, who was labeled day-to-day with what the team said was a bruised knee, said on Tuesday that he feels that he is ready to return.

"I'm relieved knowing I'm fine and good to play. I hate missing games and hate to be out," Hughes told reporters, via the Canucks' Twitter.

Regarding his status for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues, head coach Travis Green has not confirmed if Hughes will return for Vancouver.

Hughes stumbled in the neutral zone during the first period of Friday's game and his left ankle caved in under him. It appears his left skate caught a rut in the ice and his right skate bumped the left ankle, sending No. 43 to his knees.

Referee Kyle Rehman quickly blew the play dead and even helped Hughes off the ice as he made his way to the locker room.

Trying to figure out what happened with Quinn Hughes as he fell late in the 1st vs. ANA.



Thinking he may have caught a rut with his left skate, precipitating an awkward sequence where he kneed his own foot.



Hughes missed the last 5:04 minutes of the frame. pic.twitter.com/w1oT2Gyd0i







— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 2, 2019

The Canucks announced Hughes would not return as the second period started, leaving fans and analysts to speculate exactly what happened. Based on the way the first-year blueliner's ankle twisted, analysts like TSN's Ray Ferraro did not appear optimistic about the injury at first glance.

"Look at left ankle fold," Ferraro tweeted in response to a video of the play. "Ugh."

After Friday's game, Canucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Batchelor spotted Hughes around the arena: he reportedly was not wearing a walking boot or any visible brace.

Earlier this week, the Canucks placed forward Michael Ferland on injured reserve Friday after he left the team's last game with an upper-body injury stemming from a fight with Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford.

Hughes, the team's first-round pick in 2018, is currently tied for first place in scoring among all rookies (one goal, nine assists in 10 games).