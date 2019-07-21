Quinn Cook on new-look Lakers: 'It feels like this team has been together for a while’

Quinn Cook is excited he joined the Lakers.

The 26-year-old guard, who inked a two-year, $6 million contract with Los Angeles earlier this month, discussed the free agency process during an extensive interview with USA Today’s HoopsHype.

“It was a great experience for me, learning more about the business and stuff like that, but it was a long couple of days,” Cook said. “The biggest thing was joining a winner. That’s why I play this game. I want to win as much as possible.

“Also, I wanted to go somewhere I’d have the opportunity to be a consistent role player and just try to help as much as possible. … I think the Lakers presented the perfect situation and opportunity for me.”

Cook spent the last two seasons with the Warriors and averaged 6.9 points in 14.3 minutes per game in 2018-19. He was originally a restricted free agent, but Golden State rescinded his qualifying offer in order to create cap space to acquire D'Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade with the Nets.

“I am very thankful for my opportunity (in Golden State),” Cook said. “I think I really took a big step forward in my NBA career in the two years that I was there. I accomplished some things there that I’d always dreamed of accomplishing.”

The Lakers revamped their roster this summer as they acquired Anthony Davis from the Pelicans to pair with LeBron James. They had the cap space to add a third max player, but missed out on Kawhi Leonard, who signed with the Clippers.

Los Angeles then went on to ink Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley to deals.

“We have our team group chat going and the guys are very active in it,” Cook said. “It feels like this team has been together for a while. Everyone has been really active in the group chat. … All of the guys are really excited to get things going. I know this NBA season will be one of the better ones for everyone.”

Cook won a championship while with the Warriors in 2017-18.



