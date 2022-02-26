Quinn Cook to G League

Marc J. Spears: The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have added Quinn Cook.

Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have added Quinn Cook. – 2:04 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Stockton Kings pick up Quinn Cook. pic.twitter.com/VKiJu9gdk5 – 1:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Former NBAer Quinn Cook has signed with the G League. He’s been allocated to the Stockton Kings and was activated today. – 8:13 PM

More on this storyline

JD Shaw: The Stockton Kings have acquired veteran NBA guard Quinn Cook via the available player pool. Cook holds five years of NBA experience and last played overseas. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / February 24, 2022

Quinton Mayo: Quinn Cook in Wizards spaces: “Tell them bring me back home bruh, I can help out.” -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / January 26, 2022

The two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook and Lokomotiv Kuban are parting ways, per Eurohoops’ Aris Barkas. The decision is mutual and Cook who is already in the US for the holiday break will not return to Krasnodar. -via EuroHoops.net / December 28, 2021