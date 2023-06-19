Quincy Promes: Dutch football star sentenced to 18-months in jail for stabbing his cousin
Dutch footballer Quincy Promes has been jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of stabbing his own cousin in the knee.
A Dutch court sentenced the current Spartak Moscow striker in absentia for the 2020 assault at a family party.
The aggravated assault after an argument broke out between Promes and his cousin, reportedly over a stolen necklace.
Promes is currently living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands. Last month prosecutors charged him additionally with drug trafficking.
The 31-year-old previously played with Ajax and the Dutch national football team, even scoring against England in a Nations League match.
Broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal the sentence, citing his lawyer.
He is due back in court charged with importing drugs with a street value of £65m.
Promes is accused of investing in two shipments of 1,370kg of cocaine in 2020, with prosecutors claiming he had a role in organising the smuggling.