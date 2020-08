Quincy Asian Resource’s Philip Chong found his life calling by helping an entire community

Quincy Asian Resources Inc. looks nothing like it did 10, or even five, years ago. The mission — to bridge language and cultural barriers for members of the city’s booming Asian population — remains the same, but the nonprofit has gone from financial struggles and reliance on donors to a thriving agency in its own right, boosting the local economy and generating income through business partnerships.

The catalyst for change? Philip Chong.

“Looking back, I would have liked to have had the QARI that we have right now to support my younger self, and that’s why we’ve tried to be different,” Chong, the organization’s first-ever CEO said.

Chong immigrated to America as a 16-year-old — and left his entire family behind in Hong Kong to do it. He’s originally from a working class family with three children, and said he had a lifelong desire to “pursue the American dream.”

“One of the reasons I came here was because I knew I wasn’t going to be accepted in my country,” Chong, who is gay, said. “But America has always been represented as this beacon of freedom . . . I wanted to make a life for myself. I wanted to come here, study and be independent.”

He was accepted to boarding school at Lawrence Academy in Groton, went to college in Boston and ultimately worked for nearly 20 years in the private sector, making money in management and business consulting. He got married and is raising two daughters with his husband in Brookline, and three years ago he said he started yearning for something more.

“Work was busy and financially very rewarding, but after a business trip, I decided I’d take a hiatus,” Chong said. “I remember it vividly — it was the year Trump won the election. I wasn’t necessarily planning on being in nonprofits, but I knew what I didn’t want to do for work, which was travel constantly.”

It was then that the board of directors for QARI came across Chong’s LinkedIn profile, and reached out to consider him for the agency’s first ever CEO position. He’d never worked in the nonprofit realm, and had never been to Quincy, but the idea piqued his interest.

“We started talking and what fascinated me at the time was when they told me that Quincy has the largest Asian population per capita. I had an epiphany,” he said. “As an immigrant, I’ve always seen myself as a minority or as an individual not being recognized. You’re always the minority, always on the sidelines. So when they told me Quincy had this population, I thought ‘Really? Me, as a majority?’ And that’s when it clicked for me.”

Since Chong took over, QARI has expanded its traditional offerings and launched successful business partnerships that have made the agency self-sustaining in a way it hadn’t been before.

When QARI was founded in 2001, its only full-time employee was providing basic information about city services to non-English-speaking Asian immigrants — things as simple as where to pay a tax bill or how to get trash picked up. But today, the organization provides English classes, citizen programs, adult education, mentorship opportunities, elder services, social activities, cultural festivals, and more to immigrants from all over the world. And they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

“We will go nationwide if the opportunity is right,” Chong said earlier this year. “We know there are a lot of people in need, whether they’re coming to us or not. We need to find those people — that’s our job.”

