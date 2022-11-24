Quince's luxurious cashmere sweaters are only $50, so I'm stocking up

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With sweater weather here, it’s time to elevate your collection of knits! And while a chunky cable knit sweater is nice and a cardigan is cute, there’s nothing better than pulling on your favorite cashmere style.

Incredibly soft and plush, it’s no secret that most cashmere designs will cost you a pretty penny. However, you don’t need to splurge to add cashmere to your closet when you shop Quince’s $50 Mongolian cashmere sweaters.

Available in both a crewneck and V-neck cut, Quince has seemingly done the impossible and ethically and sustainably produced a 100% cashmere sweater for just $50. The design is the San Francisco-based brand’s No. 1 best seller.

Credit: Quince

According to the brand, the versatile styles use “100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere, which comes from Hircus goats that are sustainably and humanely raised in Inner Mongolia. While their wool is a fraction of the weight of regular wool, it’s 3x as warm, exponentially softer, and even more durable.”

Essentially, you can expect these sweaters to be wildly soft and last for seasons to come.

Credit: Quince

Credit: Quince

If you’re wondering how Quince can sell such a high-quality piece for such an affordable price (we were!), you’ll need to know about the brand’s manufacturer-to-consumer business model. This model allows Quince to cut out the middleman and work directly with producers, so you don’t end up paying for any extra overheard. Traditionally, Quince’s $50 sweater would sell for $120.

Both the crewneck and V-neck cashmere sweaters come in sizes XS-XL and a wide range of colors like Ivory, Light Blue, Magenta, Navy, Daffodil and more. They also feature ribbed cuffs and hems.

Quince also sells other cashmere styles, such as hoodies, tees and turtlenecks ranging from $39.90 to $139.90, as well as homewares. You can shop all of their cashmere offerings on the brand’s website. Snag a $50 cashmere sweater today, and don’t be too surprised if you find yourself constantly reaching for it this fall and winter.

