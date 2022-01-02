Quin Snyder: Draymond Green belongs in the MVP conversation

Mark Haynes: Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Draymond Green: “I think If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone to me… Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up…He just does it his way.”

Source: Twitter @markhaynesnba

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Draymond Green:

“I think If you want to put someone in the MVP conversation, he’s someone to me… Maybe the numbers don’t match up to some of the numbers that some other guys put up…He just does it his way.” – 7:37 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

When asked what makes Rudy Gobert and Steph Curry so important for their respective teams, Jazz coach Quin Snyder instead a goes on a small tangent on why Draymond Green should be in the MVP conversation.

Says Green’s uniqueness has as big of an impact on GSW as anything else. – 7:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 39 points tonight — and did it efficiently with Conley out.

2. Trent Forrest’s play

3. While I wish Draymond was playing… still think tomorrow’s game should be a good one

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:04 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Draymond Green wants to prove Warriors can win again without Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/31/dra… – 8:01 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Robert Williams’ 5-block, triple-double Friday afternoon was the first in the NBA in nearly three years (Jusuf Nurkic, Jan. 2019).

Only five players have done it in the last decade (Nurkic, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Boogie Cousins and Draymond Green (twice)) – 6:38 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. – 4:26 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The Friday Locked On NBA signed me to a hardship contract to podcast with @Adam Mares, so we talked about tonight’s games, Draymond being pissed about the Dubs/Nuggets postponement, & we power ranked the five biggest winners of 2021

Watch the show: https://t.co/iVwIFRIQhF pic.twitter.com/YpmQhVX5lb – 11:39 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Not to mention, this will more than likely add a back to back to our schedule, which is also advantage Denver. – 4:56 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

So when the game is rescheduled(which will probably take a day away from our “break”), we wil play them at full strength… But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago??? Let’s make it make some sense here. – 4:54 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Has Draymond SEEN Denver’s injury report? There’s no way to get healthy players to Denver in time. – 4:53 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence. – 4:49 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Coach gotta challenge that one. Especially for your star. JA made it right himself though!

Does that fan realize it’s better to just be a fan and sit back and enjoy? Be smart enough to know what you don’t know folks!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 – 10:15 PM

