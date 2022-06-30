A year in, Quilts for Survivors still gaining momentum

A year after Vanessa Genier started stitching together quilts for residential school survivors, she presented a special gift to a British Columbia First Nation.

Genier, the founder of Quilts for Survivors, recently returned home from a trip that allowed her to present a quilt she designed to Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc. Sunday, she marked the first anniversary of the project.

The Missanabie Cree First Nation member was out west for the Quilts Canada convention, where she presented three quilts to residential school survivors. The most significant thing during the trip was visiting Kamloops.

"Attending Kamloops and presenting them with a quilt to honour their unmarked graves was very emotional," said Genier, who was honoured to be there.

Quilts for Survivors started in June 2021 in the wake of the unmarked graves of 215 Indigenous children being found. As more burial grounds were found across Canada, Génier started the group to help people dealing with trauma.

With each quilt comprised of 12 different blocks, her initial goal was to make 18 quilts out of 216 blocks to honour the children whose remains were found in Kamloops, B.C.

The survivors Genier met in British Columbia were very grateful that she started the project. One lady commented that her work "helped her through her grief of losing her daughter." Because "this project is bringing about truth and reconciliation in a tangible way for both Indigenous and non-indigenous citizens of Canada and the world," she said. She feels that the government has failed to accomplish this.

The first anniversary of the project was marked on Sunday, June 26 at Hollinger Park.

The movement is gaining more momentum than anticipated. She has shipped over 1,700 quilts in one year to survivors across Canada, and Genier feels "amazing" about it.

Now, her studio is filled with donations, not just from Canada or United States. Contributions, in different forms, came from Australia, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

"Those who don't sew are sending supplies or money to help," said Genier.

She continuously connects with over 6,700 followers on Facebook. Now, this movement is about to be a registered charity.

"The lawyer is working on this," she said.

Quilts for Survivors is a way to help move past a dark part of Canadian history.

"We can't change what happened to survivors. But we can ensure that moving forward, all people, regardless of race or heritage, can move forward in a good way. Then we can make Canada the country it should have been all along," she explained.

Though Quilts for Survivors is getting positive responses from all walks of life, it also has its own challenges.

Volunteers and high shipping costs are some of the challenges.

"The future of this initiative is to ensure that all living survivors receive a quilt," she said.

She also wants to educate the public about the truth about residential schools and help share the art of quilting so that others can bring about "creative expression, and even that you provide a way for them to make a living."

Jinsh Rayaroth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com