Quillan Salkilld has no issues starting at the bottom but plans quick UFC ascension at 155

LAS VEGAS – [autotag]Quillan Salkilld[/autotag] got a taste of the "levels to this game" saying Tuesday, but that might do him good in the UFC.

Australia's Salkilld opened up the card at Dana White's Contender Series 70 with a lightweight decision win over Gauge Young. Afterward, he said Young tested him to the point he hadn't experienced before, and he learned something new about himself.

"He hit me with some good shots," Salkilld told media members, including MMA Junkie, at a post-fight news conference. "This is the first time I've actually been hit like that in an MMA fight. Usually, I get through pretty unscathed. It was actually a really great test for me and I actually quite enjoyed getting into a bit of a slugfest, bit of a back-and-forth action. It was actually quite fun."

