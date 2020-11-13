Quietum Plus Reviews - Hearing Health Support Quietum Plus Any Good?

Quietum Plus Reviews are here! Best way to get ride of tinnitus? What are the Quietum Plus ingredients? Facts and proofs on Quietum Plus supplement revealed!

Quietum Plus is an all-natural advanced hearing aid formula.

New York, New York , Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A modern world where humanity is freed from the clutches of degenerative hearing loss and auditory disorders is what the makers of Quietum Plus have envisioned.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), noise pollution, and prolonged noise exposure at moderate to high decibel levels are the primary cause of hearing loss.

And it’s the industrialization and our path to modernity that has brought forth such large noisy construction machinery, loud horns, explosively-loud speakers, and headphones, etc, that make up the root causes of these harmful noise pollutions.

Like the saying, “Modern problems require modern solutions” goes, Patrick bark and his team of experts have developed a modern solution for preventing and even somewhat reversing certain forms of hearing loss with the help of their new hearing aid formula- Quietum Plus.

Quietum Plus – What is it?

Quietum Plus is the name of a dietary supplement capsule created exclusively for combating conditions relating to hearing loss.

It is researched and developed by Patrick Bark, who is a passionate researcher in the field of audiology.

Quietum Plus is therefore a medicine that needs to be administered according to a strictly regimented routine. And it also needs to be supported with certain lifestyle changes and other adjustments to derive maximum benefits.

Through extensive research for years and after many failed trials, the creator has come up with a simple yet powerful formula of ingredients consisting of various herbs and plant parts to form a natural medicine to support ear health.

The Quietum Plus Ingredients

These are the main ingredients;

Red clover (Aerial parts) - 400 mg

Sage (Leaf) - 200 mg

Black Cohosh (Root) – 160 mg

Dong Quai (Root) – 150 mg

Licorice (Root) – 150 mg

Chaste Tree (Fruit) – 100 mg

False Unicorn – 50 mg

Blessed Thistle (Herb) – 50 mg

Rep Raspberry (Fruit) – 50 mg

Soy Isoflavones – 30 mg

Partridge Berry – 20 mg

Mexican Yam (Root) – 15 mg

Quietum Plus also contains – Gelatin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide. You can check the product label here to get more information.

What benefits can you expect using Quietum Plus supplement?

Quietum Plus is a slow-acting medicine that needs consistent doses for at least 2-3 months for the body to fully derive all the benefits from the ingredients.

It works to repair various functions in the inner ear and the nerves around it and its special ingredient formula provides the following main benefits:

Reducing fluid build-up in the ear thereby regulating ear fluid at the appropriate level. Combats and reduces the number of free radicals that are responsible for the damage of nerve tissues in our ears; and It strengthens our immune system and rejuvenates our white blood cells to fight aging-related hearing loss.

The other benefits of using Quietum Plus comes individually from its ingredients such as:

Pacific Kelp: It is a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are a super nutrient that works to eliminate the harmful free radicals from our body. When it is combined with other minerals like zinc and manganese etc, it can promote better heart health and even reduce the user’s risk of developing certain cancers.

Fenugreek: It is an herb that smells and tastes like maple syrup. Fenugreek is associated with reduced blood sugar levels and increasing testosterone. It is also known for its effect of providing relief from inflammations as well as lowering blood cholesterol levels and controlling our appetite.

Sage leaves: It is used to make various kinds of medicine and is most prevalent in treating diseases such as Alzheimer’s and depression. It is known to be effective against fighting memory loss as well.

Licorice roots: It is also a known antioxidant with anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial effects. Certain researches have linked this ingredient with improving upper respiratory infections, treating ulcers and digestion, etc.

Dong Quai: This ingredient is widely known as a natural remedy for treating the pain associated with menstrual cramps, menopause, PMS, etc. Also good for easing joint pain, reducing constipation, and anemia.

Black cohosh: It is most commonly used for certain menopausal symptoms like vasomotor symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats. It is effective against heart palpitations, tinnitus, vertigo, and certain sleep disturbances also.

Blessed thistle: This ingredient is used to treat colds, cough, fever, diarrhea, bacterial infections, and certain forms of cancer. When used as a diuretic it can increase urine output and promote the flow of breast milk in new mothers.

How to use Quietum Plus pills? – Dosage and side effects

Do you need a prescription for using Quietum Plus? - Not at all.

Quietum plus is a dietary supplement that you should take along with your meals. You generally don’t need a doctor’s prescription but for pregnant and nursing mothers, children under 18 years, and individuals with known medical conditions, it is better to consult your physician before you start using this or any other dietary supplement.

Also, It is recommended in the Quietum Plus reviews that, if you are under birth control pills or considering becoming pregnant, you should again, get your physician's approval first.

