A Quiet Place 3: Everything you need to know

Ian Sandwell
·6 min read
A Quiet Place 3 seems like a sure bet after the success of A Quiet Place Part II at the US box office. The sequel debuted to $58 million, marking a post-pandemic record in the US and, more impressively, it opened with a similar amount of money that would have been expected had it opened in a 'normal' environment in March 2020.

Given the success, fans are clamouring for a third film and luckily, John Krasinski has already got plans. It's easy to see how the events of the sequel can lead to a follow-up and according to Emily Blunt, Krasinski has a "whole arc of ideas" for a third movie.

In November 2020, Paramount confirmed a new movie set in the world of A Quiet Place. It's based on an original idea by Krasinski, but will be written and directed by Jeff Nichols and is set to be a spin-off rather than a direct sequel to Part II.

Here's everything you need to know about A Quiet Place 3 — not the spin-off!

A Quiet Place 3 plot: What could A Quiet Place 3 be about?

As we mentioned above, Part II left the world wide open for a sequel. Here's how:

The main plot of the sequel revolves around Regan's quest to track down a mysterious radio signal they hear when they arrive at Emmett's bunker, with the signal playing 'Beyond the Sea' on a loop. Regan wants to use the signal to broadcast the feedback from her hearing aid that the aliens are vulnerable too so, against the wishes of Evelyn, she heads out into the world to go to the island where the signal is coming from.

Emmett goes along with her and they get into an altercation with other survivors at the dock, which Emmett brings to an end by making noise to attract the aliens to attack them while he dives for safety with Regan.

They make their way to the island and discover it's a safe haven for humans as the aliens can't swim. The National Guard found out in the early days of the apocalypse and tried to get as many people as possible safely to the island, but only two boats made it.

The survivors have been living in safety ever since and sent out the radio signal in the hopes others would make it.

In classic horror movie fashion though, one of the aliens made its way to the island on Regan and Emmett's boat and chaos ensues. Djimon Hounsou's character (helpfully named Man on Island) helps draw the alien away and takes Regan and Emmett to the radio station.

He's killed before he can do anything else, but eventually Regan switches the radio signal from 'Beyond the Sea' to the feedback from her hearing aid.

She kills the alien and the signal comes through just in time to save the rest of her family at Emmett's bunker who are being attacked by an alien, which Marcus (Noah Jupe) kills to save himself, Evelyn and the baby.

The final shot is of the speaker at the radio station playing the feedback from Regan's hearing aid.

It's unclear just how far the signal can go since it's noted in the movie that the Abbotts didn't hear it at their home because of where it's located. However, the third movie will likely pick up this thread as the humans fight back.

Of course, it might take some explaining as we imagine most people if they heard some feedback on the radio would just turn it off.

Krasinski revealed in March 2020 ahead of the sequel's planned release that he already had started preparing for a third movie.

"This time, I think when my brain started wondering [about questions like], 'What would this mean later on?' I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one," he noted.

In a separate interview, he added that there are nods to a potential third movie in the sequel for fans to discover, such as the fires in the first movie leading to a location in A Quiet Place Part II:

"We even went so far as to put in a couple Easter eggs, so that if I did do a third one, they would connect back to the second one."

As mentioned, there's a new movie already in the works, based on an idea by Krasinski, that could expand the world of A Quiet Place by following different survivors or it could be a direct follow-on to Part II.

A Quiet Place 3 release date: When can we expect A Quiet Place 3?

When the new movie (which might or might not be a spin-off) was announced in November 2020, Deadline reported that Paramount had set a 2022 release date for it which we assume is still on the cards.

If that turns out to be separate to the main storyline though, we don't yet know when we can expect the Abbotts to return.

The first movie came out in March 2018 and then the sequel was originally meant to come out in March 2020, before you-know-what happened and it faced various delays and eventually came out in May 2021.

That could point to a March 2022 release which might now be the date we'll see the spin-off movie, but it's unclear if filming has already started on that new movie. It'd need to start soon though to meet the March 2022 date.

Unless they've been developing the threequel on the quiet alongside this spin-off, we could be looking at another two-year gap, so a March 2023 release for A Quiet Place 3 seems likeliest.

This is all speculative for now though, so we'll update as soon as we get any official confirmation.

A Quiet Place 3 cast: Who's coming back for A Quiet Place 3?

Despite some close calls, the Abbott family all survived the events of A Quiet Place Part II, so expect returns for Emily Blunt as Evelyn, Millicent Simmonds as Regan and Noah Jupe as Marcus.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Simmonds said that she'd "absolutely" be up for a third movie or even an appearance in the spin-off movie: "It would be an honor. I would love to jump back into this world."

The biggest newcomer in the sequel was Cillian Murphy's Emmett who it's revealed knew the Abbott family before the apocalypse. He develops a fatherly bond with Regan in the sequel and helps her fight back against the aliens, so we'd expect him to be back.

While we didn't see Djimon Hounsou's Man On Island die, he did get attacked fairly viciously and since he didn't even get a name, we don't imagine he'll be back.

One return you can't rule out though is another appearance from John Krasinski as Lee Abbott. He's seen in the sequel's astonishing cold open on Day 1 of the apocalypse, and similar flashbacks could be seen in the sequel.

The Abbott family might appear in the spin-off movie too, but equally, that could follow a totally new cast, as previously mentioned.

A Quiet Place 3 trailer: Any footage of A Quiet Place 3 yet?

It hasn't been confirmed yet by Paramount, so hasn't been filming and we won't be getting any footage for a while, unfortunately.

Keep an eye on this page and we'll update when we know more.

