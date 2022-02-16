A Quiet Place 3 Sets a 2025 Release Date

A QUIET PLACE PART II, (aka A QUIET PLACE PART 2), from left: Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Emily Blunt, 2020. ph: Jonny Cournoyer / Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

We weren't sure how "A Quiet Place 2" would top the original, but it did exactly that and more. The film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the 2018 film. Not only do we learn how the creepy alien monsters came to Earth, but we also learn a few of their biggest weaknesses. For one, they aren't able to swim - meaning people who are on an island are safe from their attacks - but they also hate sound.

In one of the final scenes of the movie, Regan uses her cochlear implant to transmit a high-pitched frequency across a local radio, which disorients the monsters and makes them more vulnerable. Not only is she able to defeat one of the monsters on the island, but Marcus is able to defeat the monster near him by blasting the radio signal. Seeing that the film ends on a big cliffhanger with the characters finding a way to kill the monsters once and for all, you've probably already started theorizing about what's going to happen in "A Quiet Place 3."

While a script for "A Quiet Place 3" has already been written, details are still being kept under wraps. In November 2020, it was announced that Jeff Nicholas was writing and directing a film set in the same universe as "A Quiet Place" with a slated 2022 release date. However, as of Feb. 15, the release was pushed back to Sept. 22, 2025. Nichols also dropped out, with director Michael Sarnoski stepping in to replace him. Krasinski's involvement in the film is still unknown, and it's unclear how the third film will connect with the original two.