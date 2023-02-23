A “quiet crisis:” Miami experts discuss recent migration in South Florida at Herald townhall

Syra Ortiz-Blanes
·7 min read

Despite skyrocketing costs of housing, rising inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, South Florida continues living out its legacy as a long-time haven for people fleeing disaster, devastation and dictatorships, a group of immigration experts and community leaders said Thursday morning.

The group, a panel brought together by the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, debated how back-to-back migrations in recent years from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, as well as Afghanistan and Ukraine are shaping Miami and the region and the challenges that the recent arrivals are facing.

At a the panel discussion at Miami-Dade College’s downtown campus, discussion centered around the historical echoes in recent waves of migration, the affordable housing crisis’ impact on resettlement efforts, and the role of local social service organizations and county and federal governments in resettling migrants.

Multi award-winning journalist and CBS4 Anchor Eliott Rodriguez —the Bronx-born child of Cubans who came to the U.S. before the Cuban Revolution — moderated the lively discussion among the panelists, many of whom knew each other from on-the-ground immigration work.

Krystina François, who recently left her Miami-Dade County role to pursue a doctorate, pointed out how migrants coming to Miami faced a host of new challenges in their home countries, including Haiti’s 2010 earthquake that killed over 200,000 people, serious political instability in Cuba and elsewhere, and the devastation of COVID-19 in Latin America.

Krystina François, co-director for Communities United for Status and Protection, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.
Krystina François, co-director for Communities United for Status and Protection, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.

As more immigrants have come to the U.S. — federal authorities registered nearly 221,000 Cuban and 54,000 Haitian encounters at the southwest border last fiscal year — local organizations in South Florida that have historically been a migrant safety net have had to do more with fewer resources and staff than before, she said.

“While we were able to absorb our communities because of our vast diaspora that have been so welcoming and learned so many lessons over the last fifty years, it is a little tough, because we’re operating with our hands tied.

But François, the former director of the Office of New Americans, a county resource that offers services to newly arrived immigrants, also said that South Florida — and its local governments, many of them led by immigrants and the children of immigrants — could serve as a model for other jurisdictions across the United States that are receiving large numbers of new arrivals from other countries for the first time. She described the county government as a facilitator that brings together groups that serve Miami’s immigrant communities.

“We have a unified message versus competing messages. We’re not trying to pit the various communities against each other but actually saying that there needs to be effective policy making at the federal level and see where there can be local policy making,” she said.

Reuben Rojas, Church World Service resettlement senior outreach specialist, echoed François, saying that the circumstances in the last few years had been a “perfect storm” as understaffed and under-resourced resettlement agencies in South Florida helped a domino line of migrant waves, ranging from Venezuelans and Cubans to Afghans and Ukrainians, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a skyrocketing housing market.

Reuben Rojas, Resettlement Outreach Regional Manager for Church World Service, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.
Reuben Rojas, Resettlement Outreach Regional Manager for Church World Service, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.

Rojas called on the greater Miami community to get more involved as it had in the past to help welcome and resettle new arrivals coming into the city and region.

“A lot of people do reach out, but there’s also this tendency to say ‘No, if I did it, you can do it,” he said, “But the Miami that some people came in the ‘60s, ‘70s,’ 80s, even ‘90s and early 2000s is not the same Miami from the last 10-15 years.”

Following a question from a Miami Herald reporter, Rojas agreed that this attitude could be simultaneously related to how immigrant communities are both more assimilated in the United States following generations of living there and drained by the challenges in their ancestral homelands.

The Biden administration’s recently enacted parole program for Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela requires migrants to have a US-based sponsor that is financially responsible for them. Many families and friends already in the U.S. cannot shoulder the burden, he said, dividing Miami’s Haitian and immigrant communities in recent weeks as they decide whether to help their loved ones come through the program.

“Many of us arrive, and we’re stuck in survival mode,” Rojas said, “A lot of the families that are here are volunteering, working two or three jobs to take care of their families here and families back in their country. And now having to take families into their own home.”

The inflation and rising housing costs strangling South Florida residents are also part of the difficult challenges facing recently arrived migrants who are resettling. Johanna Cervone, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s chief of staff, singled out affordable housing as a principal issue for recently arrived migrants, many of whom wait a long time or don’t qualify for work permits — issues Levine Cava has highlighted to the Department of Homeland Security as she seeks collaboration and resources from the federal government.

Johanna Cervone, right, chief of staff to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, speaks to attendees and other panelists about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.
Johanna Cervone, right, chief of staff to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, speaks to attendees and other panelists about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who recounted the arrival of Cubans and Haitians by sea in the early 1980s as Miami grappled with the McDuffie riots and the differences in how the immigration system treated Cubans and Haitians, sees echoes of past migrations in the experiences of recent arrivals today.

The Spanish- and Creole-speaking clergyman, who spent nearly two decades ministering at the Notre Dame d’Haiti parish in Little Haiti, called the current wave a “quiet crisis.” He said that the issues migrants faced with housing were evident in communities near some Catholic parishes, where some homes have several cars parked in front of them, indicating that many families are living in them.

“That was the same reality that we had in Little Haiti in the 1970s and 1980s. So you know, it’s deja vu all over again now,” he said.

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, center, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.
Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski, center, speaks during a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.

Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, highlighted the racism and additional complications Black migrants face during their migration journeys and immigration processes. She also criticized the Biden parole program, saying that many would-be migrants were blocked from applying because they did not have passports or sponsors. She also blasted a proposed rule from the Biden administration that would make many migrants ineligible for asylum in the United States, unless they have sought it elsewhere along the way.

“When we are telling them that they have to stop in Nicaragua to stop for asylum, when the people from Nicaragua are fleeing themselves. It doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Jozef also emphasized the importance of officials and service providers in the United States understanding the root causes of migration, and during the conversation pointed to American foreign policy as a driver of displacement and instability in several Latin American countries, including Haiti, that is fueling the arrival of people to the United States.

Guerline Jozef, left, founder and executive dgirector of the Haitian Bridge Alliance that serves migrants at the U.S.- Mexico border, speaks during at a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.
Guerline Jozef, left, founder and executive dgirector of the Haitian Bridge Alliance that serves migrants at the U.S.- Mexico border, speaks during at a panel about immigration on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus Auditorium.

We are the first responders. We are receiving them, but they are coming to those communities. How we prepare to receive them is really critical, but at the end of the day, unless we address the root causes of forced migration… we will continue to have those waves,” she said.

The audience of about 30 people — which included Herald readers and reporters, immigration lawyers and advocates, and county officials — commented on the panel’s themes and ask questions afterwards.

When audience members questioned why this crisis in Miami was perhaps less visible in South Florida’s day-to-day life compared to historic migrations such as the Mariel Crisis in 1980, panelists said there are could be many reasons, ranging from groups working discreetly to not rile anti-immigrant sentiment to residents used to seeing waves of migrants come time and time again to county services handling the influx despite service providers working with limited resources.

“Maybe that’s one of the reasons the crisis is so silent, because we’re not that overwhelmed,” Wenski mused.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

  • ‘Three soldiers took turns raping me in front of my children’

    Warning: This article contains graphic content

  • Trump ordered to give evidence in lawsuit by ex-FBI figures he targeted

    Former president Donald Trump will have to answer questions from attorneys representing two former FBI employees who are seeking redress for what they characterise as unfair retaliation against them for having investigated alleged ties between Mr Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government. In a short, 277 word ruling issued through the US District Court for the District of Columbia’s electronic filing system, Judge Amy Berman Jackson said attorneys for former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page can depose Mr Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray under oath and declined to grant Department of Justice motions to quash subpoenas for testimony from both the FBI director and the twice-impeached ex-president.

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • The Pentagon Is Investigating UFOs That Possibly Turned Off Warheads

    Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.

  • Trudeau calls for renegotiated border treaty to halt Roxham Road migrants — U.S. envoy pushes back

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is working on closing the irregular border crossing at Roxham Road by renegotiating the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States — but the American ambassador to Canada says changing the deal wouldn't address the problem. "The problem is we have 6,000 kilometres worth of undefended shared border with the United States … People will choose to cross elsewhere," Trudeau told a news conference Wednesday. "The only way to effectivel

  • How stupid does Shamima Begum think the British public are?

    Thank God for common sense and for the views of the British people being respected for once. All that PR soft-soaping and cunning pretence of rehabilitation were to no avail, Shamima Begum has lost her appeal and lost her British citizenship, subject no doubt to any further appeal.

  • The forewoman of the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election is now causing a headache for prosecutors

    Lawyers to Republican witnesses in the investigation into 2020 election subversion are now trying to quash indictments.

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • Trump Subpoenas Ex-Deutsche Bank Private Banker in New York Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed his longtime private banker for documents and testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accusing him and his real estate company of using false asset valuations to dupe banks and insurers.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing M

  • Ukraine Supporters Found The Most Ingenious Way Of Trolling The Russian Embassy In London

    Painting the town yellow and blue.

  • Shaun Pinner: Briton who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine reveals his message for Putin

    A British national captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops has recalled how he was tortured and left unable to walk during his ordeal. Shaun Pinner was among five Britons released from Russian detention in Ukraine in a prisoner swap last September. Appearing on this week's Beth Rigby Interviews, the former soldier also called for Ukraine to receive fighter jets as part of "continued support" to stop Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Jake Tapper Blasts Fox’s ‘Blatant Lie’ After Democrat Was Assaulted

    CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • 'The revolution had failed': Ex-Proud Boy testifies of Jan. 6, group's desperation after lost election

    Jeremy Bertino, an ex-Proud Boy who pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, testified this week in the Jan. 6 trial of five members of the group.

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Brampton mayor, faith leaders, police condemn vandalism at Hindu temples in GTA

    Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joined faith leaders on Wednesday to condemn recent acts of vandalism against Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area. Vandals recently struck the Hindu temples of Ram Mandir in Mississauga on Feb. 14 and Shri Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton on Jan. 30. Anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti was spayed painted in black on the outside walls of the temples in both cases. Peel Regional Police consider the graffiti to be motivated by hate and they say the incidents are co

  • Putin cancels decree underpinning Moldova's sovereignty in separatist conflict

    President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".