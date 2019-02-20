QuickTrip 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race
Now that the opening race — and biggest race of NASCAR's season — is done, it almost feels like the real racing can begin.
While the restrictor-plate race at the Daytona 500 can create some unpredictable finishes, in which no one can really be favored to win, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which is run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is the complete opposite.
The 1.5-mile intermediate track plays directly into the hands of the Big 3 in Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. These three drivers are perennially at the top of the leaderboard on these types of tracks and will almost inevitably be this year again.
However, at the end of last season, it was Joey Logano who found a way to pull ahead at the final intermediate track of the year and take home a victory on a very similar course. That win gave him his first Cup Championship and gives him a lot of momentum coming into this year.
Atlanta's D-shaped oval creates similar challenges for drivers as Homestead-Miami Speedway and Logano could very well be in position to take home a win here.
What time does the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 start?
The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 will take place Sunday, Feb. 24. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on?
The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 schedule, how to watch
The Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 22
Time
Event
Channel
11:35 a.m.
NASCAR First Practice
NASCAR.com
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity First Practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Truck First Practice
NASCAR.com
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity First Practice
FS1
4:05 p.m.
Truck Final Practice
FS1
5:10 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying
FS1/PRN
Saturday, Feb. 23
Time
Event
Channel
9:35 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS1
10:40 a.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
12 p.m.
NASCAR final practice
FS1
2 p.m.
Xfinity Rinnai 250
FS1/PRN
4:30 p.m.
Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200
FS1/MRN
Sunday, Feb. 24
Time
Event
Channel
2 p.m.
NASCAR Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500
FOX/PRN
Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 drivers
TBD Paul Menard 21
MORE: Daytona 500 2019: Denny Hamlin wins crash-filled race, honoring late J.D. Gibbs
Here is the drivers entry list for Sunday's race.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
BJ McLeod
52
TBD
Garrett Smithley
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95
TBD
Parker Kligerman
96