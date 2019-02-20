QuickTrip 500: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for 2019 race

The Daytona 500 is over and now the season really gets going in Atlanta.

Now that the opening race — and biggest race of NASCAR's season — is done, it almost feels like the real racing can begin.

While the restrictor-plate race at the Daytona 500 can create some unpredictable finishes, in which no one can really be favored to win, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, which is run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, is the complete opposite.

The 1.5-mile intermediate track plays directly into the hands of the Big 3 in Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch. These three drivers are perennially at the top of the leaderboard on these types of tracks and will almost inevitably be this year again.

However, at the end of last season, it was Joey Logano who found a way to pull ahead at the final intermediate track of the year and take home a victory on a very similar course. That win gave him his first Cup Championship and gives him a lot of momentum coming into this year.

Atlanta's D-shaped oval creates similar challenges for drivers as Homestead-Miami Speedway and Logano could very well be in position to take home a win here.

What time does the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 start?

The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 will take place Sunday, Feb. 24. Live coverage begins on FOX at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 on?

The Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The race can also be live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 schedule, how to watch

The Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 can be seen Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on FOX. All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity and Trucks Series can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 22

Time

Event

Channel

11:35 a.m.

NASCAR First Practice

NASCAR.com

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity First Practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Truck First Practice

NASCAR.com

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity First Practice

FS1

4:05 p.m.

Truck Final Practice

FS1

5:10 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying

FS1/PRN

Saturday, Feb. 23

Time

Event

Channel

9:35 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

10:40 a.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

12 p.m.

NASCAR final practice

FS1

2 p.m.

Xfinity Rinnai 250

FS1/PRN

4:30 p.m.

Truck Series Ultimate Tailgating 200

FS1/MRN

Sunday, Feb. 24

Time

Event

Channel

2 p.m.

NASCAR Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500

FOX/PRN

Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 drivers

TBD Paul Menard 21

Here is the drivers entry list for Sunday's race.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

BJ McLeod

52

TBD

Garrett Smithley

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

TBD

Parker Kligerman

96

