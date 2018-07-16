QuickQuotes on the drowning death of former NHL goaltender Ray Emery, 35

---

"Ray's smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality. You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career." — Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

---

"On behalf of the Ottawa Senators, I wish to express my sincere condolences on the passing of Ray Emery. Ray was instrumental in our run to the 2007 Stanley Cup Final, and at his best he brought a competitive edge and combative mentality to the game. On behalf of our entire organization, I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Ray's family, friends and loved ones." — Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk.

---

"I will always remember Ray as a good person first & foremost. I envied his demeanour. He had a contagious personality. People were drawn to him. I made close friendships (because) of him @DaveBolland I will never forget his selflessness. Man this hurts. Rest easy Uncle Ray Ray." — Daniel Carcillo, former teammate.

---

"Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man." — Claude Giroux, former teammate and current Philadelphia Flyers captain.

---

"So saddened of the tragic news of Ray Emery's passing. We played together for only a short time but he was a great teammate and competitor. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace." — Nick Foligno, former teammate and current Columbus Blue Jackets captain.

---

"Horrible to hear about the tragic passing of Ray Emery. He was an incredible NHL goalie that accomplished so much in the game, a lot of which went under the radar. He was also one of my favourite @TorontoMarlies teammates in his brief time with us. Rest In Peace to a legend #Razor." — Garret Sparks, former teammate with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.

---

"The NHLPA's players and staff send our heartfelt condolences to Ray Emery's family and friends, following the terrible tragedy that occurred earlier today. Ray will be missed by his many friends within the hockey community." — National Hockey League Players' Association.

---

"The Philadelphia Flyers are stunned and extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former Flyers goaltender Ray Emery. Ray was an outstanding teammate and an extremely gifted goaltender. He had exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers. His performances through the 2009-10 season were a very big part of the team's success in making the playoffs and reaching the Stanley Cup Final." — Philadelphia Flyers.

---

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ray Emery, our former goaltender, who passed away early this morning." — Anaheim Ducks.

---

"The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery's passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion." — Chicago Blackhawks.

---

The Canadian Press