This Quick Yoga Sequence Can Help Relieve Tight Hips In 5 Minutes

Rachel Moss
·5 min read
Aysha Bell (Photo: Aysha Bell)
Aysha Bell (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Aysha Bell (Photo: Aysha Bell)

You’re reading Move, the nudge we need to get active, however makes us happiest and healthiest.

“Very few of us have jobs that allow us to stretch areas of our bodies like the hips,” says yoga instructor Aysha Bell.

“Modern day living equals desk jobs, driving, gaming, Netflix and chilling. This can add to the tight hip issue, [and stiffness] in our lower backs and buttocks.”

Yoga helps to strengthen the hip flexor muscles, which in turn helps to eradicate that feeling of tightness that’s niggling away at your lower body. Bell also believes yoga can help us discover connections between the physical, spiritual and emotional body.

“It is said that having tight hips at the front is fear of future obligation and expectation, hips tight at the back is being stuck in the past,” she says. “Hips are greatly related to relationships, not just romantic but work related, friendships and most importantly the relationship we have with ourselves.”

Whether you’re here for emotional exploration, or just really, really want to feel some sweet release, Bell has served up a fast, five-minute hip opener workout.

“Not everyone has the ability to open their hips in the same way, our basic skeletal structure may be the reason why we might not ever be a splitter or find some postures more challenging than others,” she warns. “So always push to 80% to protect the body.”

1. Easy pose – Sukhasana

This is called ‘easy pose’ as it’s meant to be a simple crossed legged position. Using blocks or blankets under the thighs or putting a blanket or block under the bum can make this posture more appealing, depending on the tightness of the hips, lower back, glutes and pelvis.

Sukhasana strengthens the back and stretches the knees and ankles. It also opens the hips, groin and outer thigh muscles (abductors). Sitting upright with your spine aligned also reduces stress and anxiety.

Sukhasana (easy pose) with stretch.&#xa0; (Photo: Aysha Bell)
Sukhasana (easy pose) with stretch. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Sukhasana (easy pose) with stretch. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

How to do it: Start seated in easy pose. Inhale, stretching arms up, hands facing each other, stretching up from the crown of the head and through the rib cage, keeping your seat bones firmly seated.

Exhale and hinge forward, taking your fingertips to the floor, and transition to fold forward in Sukhasana, taking three to five breaths. Inhale to walk the torso to the left, taking three to five breaths, keeping seat bones grounded, inhaling and consciously sending your breath into the hips.

Coming back to centre, take a big inhale to take your hands skyward, palms facing each other, and exhale, taking both hands on your mat either side of you. Swap the cross of your legs and repeat.

2. Windshield Wipers Seated or Reclined

There are different variations of this pose: you have the option of reclined or seated. This is a great way to warm up the hips. It not only works on hip mobility but also impacts the knees, psoas muscle, lower back, obliques and quadriceps. This community of muscles work together. There is little twist in the tailbone, sacrum and lower spine when practising this pose.

Start with your feet hip-width apart&#xa0; (Photo: Aysha Bell)
Start with your feet hip-width apart (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Start with your feet hip-width apart (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Windshield wiper to each side.&#xa0; (Photo: Aysha Bell)
Windshield wiper to each side. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Windshield wiper to each side. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

How to do it: Sit or lie on your mat with your feet flat on the floor approximately hip distance apart or a little wider and take a big inhale. Exhale to rock your knees to the left from the centre.Inhale to centre, exhale to the right, keeping your palms on the mat either side of your hips

Breathe extensive inhales and long exhales as you move the knees from left to right, sending the breath consciously to the hips.

3. Bound Angle Pose – Baddha Konasana

Also known as Cobbler’s Pose or Butterfly, this pose strengthens and improves flexibility in the inner thighs, groins and the knees. It also strengthens the pelvic floor, psoas muscles and hip flexors.

Adopt Baddha Konasana for up to one minute.&#xa0; (Photo: Aysha Bell)
Adopt Baddha Konasana for up to one minute. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

Adopt Baddha Konasana for up to one minute. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

How to do it: Begin in a seated position. Gently bend your knees and press the soles of your feet together, allowing your knees to flop to the sides to make a diamond shape, using blocks, pillows or blankets as support if this feels uncomfortable on the hips.

Interlace your hands around your feet. Take a big inhale stretching the spine up and extend the rib cage up, growing tall from the crown of the head. Exhale, hinging the body forward and holding onto the feet. Gently push down on the legs to stretch the hips open using your elbows or forearms, consciously sending breath into the hips.

Lengthen your spine and broaden across your chest. Draw your shoulders down and back. Stay in this position for up to one minute. To release the pose, gently draw the knees together with the hands, extend your legs forward and lean back on your hands.

Low Lunge Pose Hands On Hips – Anjaneyasana

Low lunge with hands on hips is a great stretch for your hips flexors, and a good one for beginners. It stretches the groins and thighs and also opens the chest.

End with a low lunge.&#xa0; (Photo: Aysha Bell)
End with a low lunge. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

End with a low lunge. (Photo: Aysha Bell)

How to do it: From table top, step your right foot forward between your hands. Keeping your left knee on the floor and your right knee directly over the ankle, grow tall through the torso and crown of your head, tucking the tailbone slightly, and taking belly button to spine.

Opening the chest, stretch your arms up and back to your hips, dropping your shoulder blades down your back. Breathing big inhales and long exhales, stretch your left hip flexor.

Bending your back slightly, take five to seven breaths here. Place your hands down on either side of your right foot, either step to plank or a forward fold and transition to the other side.

Move celebrates exercise in all its forms, with accessible features encouraging you to add movement into your day – because it’s not just good for the body, but the mind, too. We get it: workouts can be a bit of a slog, but there are ways you can move more without dreading it. Whether you love hikes, bike rides, YouTube workouts or hula hoop routines, exercise should be something to enjoy.

(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)
(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)

(Photo: HuffPost UK / Rebecca Zisser)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Five Minute Workouts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Bianca Andreescu opens up about mental health struggles, wanting to quit tennis

    Bianca Andreescu spoke candidly about her mental health after her long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.