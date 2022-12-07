Quick! This Sought-After Shark Vacuum Has An Incredible £120 Off For A Limited Time Only

Beth Mahoney
·5 min read

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Being a serial renter, one thing that I know is that it pays to invest in caring for your carpets. I always used to have the (rather juvenile) mindset that splashing out on expensive pieces of home tech was a waste. 

But, after a rental inspection and comment about the carpets looking ‘a little worn’, I realised that maybe my old vacuum just wasn’t up to the job anymore, and perhaps I should put my funds towards more of an adult buy - a new, more high-tech vac. 

I opted for a Shark vacuum because the reviews honestly speak for themselves. Every one of the Shark models come highly recommended, with consumers constantly raving about how their it has left their carpets looking almost brand new. Honestly, it was game-changing for me, and now I recommend the Shark vacuums to everyone. 

And, get this, there’s currently an incredible £120 discount on this top-rated Shark Cordless Vacuum. So if your carpets are in need of some love and attention, there is literally no better time to buy than right now, as this Amazon deal is on for a limited time only.

Get £120 off this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum
Get £120 off this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Get £120 off this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum

With its anti hair wrap technology, cordless design and rechargeable removable battery pack (that offers 40 minutes of run time on just one charge), two floor cleaning modes (making it ideal for use both on carpeted and hard floors), and LED headlights for illuminating hidden dust, this is another impressive offering from Shark’s cordless vacuum range. It comes with a handy car cleaning kit, a 2-in-1 duster crevice tool, and can be transformed into a handheld vacuum for easier cleaning on soft furnishings.

£199 (was £319.99) at Amazon

And if you’re looking to solve more of life’s expensive problems, look no further than these bargain products guaranteed to sort them right out...

This draught excluding winter treatment
This draught excluding winter treatment

Amazon

This draught excluding winter treatment

Create a double glazing effect on your window without having to replace the entire thing thanks to this Stormguard kit.

£18.34 at Amazon

These stain-removing pumice stones that'll make your loo shine
These stain-removing pumice stones that'll make your loo shine

Amazon

These stain-removing pumice stones that'll make your loo shine

If hard water has stained your toilet bowl, check out these pumice stones that will remove them without scratching the porcelain.

£6.99 for a pack of two at Amazon

These handy drain cleaning tools
These handy drain cleaning tools

Amazon

These handy drain cleaning tools

Unblock your drain thanks to these snake tools that will catch any hair that's currently clogging your sink.

£4.99 for a pack of five at Amazon

This electric fabric shaver
This electric fabric shaver

Amazon

This electric fabric shaver

If you have clothing that has formed those little bobbles, add this electric fabric shaver to your basket.

£15.99 at Amazon

This transparent ring adjuster
This transparent ring adjuster

Amazon

This transparent ring adjuster

If your ring feels a little loose, then try this transparent adjuster that will stop it from falling off without the need to get it refitted.

£3.95 for a pack of four at Amazon

This cushion plumping saviour
This cushion plumping saviour

Amazon

This cushion plumping saviour

If your cushions have started to sag, check out this sofa saver that will provide a solid base for them to sit on so that they don't sink further.

£9.99 at Amazon

This raspberry-scented cleaning paste
This raspberry-scented cleaning paste

Amazon

This raspberry-scented cleaning paste

This multi-purpose paste will not only leave your stovetop, tiles, and shower sparkling clean, but it's also great for getting your pots and pans back to their original state.

£4.99 for 500g at Amazon

This scratch-removing restoration kit
This scratch-removing restoration kit

Amazon

This scratch-removing restoration kit

This restoration kit will remove scratches and fogginess from your headlights, returning them to their original brightness and visibility.

£13.99 at Amazon

This ultra powerful mark-removing polish
This ultra powerful mark-removing polish

Amazon

This ultra powerful mark-removing polish

Speaking of cars, you can remove minor scratches, water spots, and marks from the paintwork thanks to this polish.

£7.79 for 207ml at Amazon

This wood-reviving beeswax polish
This wood-reviving beeswax polish

Amazon

This wood-reviving beeswax polish

If your wooden furniture is beginning to look a little dull and damaged, check out this beeswax polish. It will restore the original shine, as well as filling in any small scratches.

£10.95 for 200ml at Amazon

This grout freshening, easy-to-use pen
This grout freshening, easy-to-use pen

Amazon

This grout freshening, easy-to-use pen

Instead of re-grouting your entire bathroom, try this nifty pen first. It will restore the grout between your tiles, making it look as good as new.

£3.95 at Amazon

This unexpectedly powerful stain removing solution
This unexpectedly powerful stain removing solution

Amazon

This unexpectedly powerful stain removing solution

Remove stubborn stains from your upholstery thanks to Dr. Beckmann's spray. It also comes with a handy applicator brush to get into every fibre.

£3.50 for 400ml at Amazon

This carpet-saving stain remover
This carpet-saving stain remover

Amazon

This carpet-saving stain remover

And the carpet stain remover will banish old and new stains – including red wine spills!

£2.79 for 650ml at Amazon

This deep cleaning washing machine saviour
This deep cleaning washing machine saviour

Amazon

This deep cleaning washing machine saviour

Eliminate bad odours, bacteria, and residue buildup in your washing machine thanks to this deep cleaning treatment.

£1.99 for 250g at Amazon

This cost-cutting jewellery cleaning stick
This cost-cutting jewellery cleaning stick

Amazon

This cost-cutting jewellery cleaning stick

This cleaning stick will make your jewellery shine again, without the expense of getting it done professionally.

£8.86 at Amazon

This brightening purple shampoo
This brightening purple shampoo

Amazon

This brightening purple shampoo

Neutralise brassy tones in your blonde hair without paying for an extra trip to the salon thanks to this brightening purple shampoo.

£2.99 for 200ml at Amazon

These denim waist extenders
These denim waist extenders

Amazon

These denim waist extenders

Check out these denim waist extenders that will make your jeans feel a little more roomy if you aren't quite ready to part with them.

£7.99 for a pack of four at Amazon

This bobble and snag removing fabric comb
This bobble and snag removing fabric comb

Amazon

This bobble and snag removing fabric comb

For more intricate work, this fabric comb is great too!

£2.28 at Amazon

This sofa saving leather cleaner
This sofa saving leather cleaner

Amazon

This sofa saving leather cleaner

This deep leather cleaner will revive your old sofa set by adding moisture back into the material.

£9.46 for 200ml at Amazon

This stain remover spray
This stain remover spray

Amazon

This stain remover spray

Give your mattress a new lease of life thanks to this stain remover spray. It will get rid of both new and dried-in marks.

£6.99 for 500ml at Amazon

These magic erasers that work on practically anything
These magic erasers that work on practically anything

Amazon

These magic erasers that work on practically anything

Add these magic erasers to your basket. They'll remove pretty much any household stain, including pen marks on those white walls.

£8.99 for a pack of 12 at Amazon

This sharpening tool
This sharpening tool

Amazon

This sharpening tool

Instead of investing in a new knife set, check out this sharpening tool that will restore blunt edges.

£9.60 at Amazon

