A quick sketch of David Eby who will be British Columbia's next premier

·2 min read

VICTORIA — David Eby will be British Columbia's next premier after the party disqualified his only competitor Anjali Appadurai over what it says was improper conduct in co-ordinating a membership drive with a third party. Here's a sketch of the man who will soon replace Premier John Horgan.

Birthplace: Kitchener, Ont.

Age: 46

Personal: married, two children

Career: lawyer, specializing in constitutional and administrative law issues related to protection and promotion of human rights and democratic freedoms. Previously an adjunct law professor at University of B.C., president of HIV/AIDS Legal Network and the executive director of the B.C. Civil Liberties Association.

Eby's work for the Pivot Legal Society to help people in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was recognized by the United Nations Association in Canada and the B.C. Human Rights Coalition.

He's the author of "The Arrest Handbook," published by the B.C. Civil Liberties Association. It provides information to people who are arrested on what to expect from police and how to act.

Politics: member of the legislature for Vancouver-Point Grey since 2013, when he defeated former premier Christy Clark, forcing her to seek a seat in a Kelowna byelection.

Known as a fierce critic in Opposition, he has guided some of the province's most contentious and difficult files while in cabinet as attorney general and minister responsible for housing, including a crackdown on money laundering, driving debate for housing policy reforms and kick-starting the cash-strapped Crown-owned Insurance Corporation of B.C. He also ushering in the establishment of a Human Rights Commissioner for B.C.

Fun Facts: In his younger days, Eby played in several bands in Vancouver, including a four-piece band called, The band of Ladner!, a suburb of Vancouver. At one NDP convention, Eby got up on stage and belted out a version of Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer,' to much applause.

Quote: "I have faith in the party and the provincial executive to ensure our leadership race is fair and the integrity of the process is maintained. I remain focused on engaging with New Democrats and British Columbians to build the future of our province together."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

