Quick Scout: Trust this Kansas Jayhawks-West Virginia basketball pick at your own risk

Jesse Newell
·4 min read

Before every KU men’s basketball game, Jesse Newell previews the Jayhawks’ upcoming opponent with a scouting report and prediction.

Saturday’s game: West Virginia at No. 9 Kansas, 1 p.m. Central, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas

TV/Streaming: CBS

Opponent’s record: 13-2

KenPom (Ken Pomeroy) Ranking: 39

Point spread: Kansas by 11 1/2.

All statistics are from KenPom.com, Hoop-Math.com and Synergy Sports Technology. KenPom stats also only include Division I competition.

3 STRENGTHS

• Creating havoc: Seems like a theme, doesn’t it? Like previous KU opponents Texas Tech and Iowa State, West Virginia thrives with defensive pressure, ranking ninth nationally in defensive turnover rate.

• Offensive aggressiveness: The Mountaineers’ two greatest strengths offensively are activity stats: offensive rebounding rate (61st nationally) and offensive free-throw rate (61st as well).

• Foul avoidance: It’s incredible how quickly West Virginia coach Bob Huggins changed his philosophy in this area; from 2015-20, West Virginia ranked in the bottom 75 in defensive free-throw rate each season, before flipping that ranking to 87th last season and 60th this year.

3 WEAKNESSES

• Defensive rebounding: Though West Virginia is great on the offensive glass, it’s 323rd in D-board percentage, serving as a good reminder that offensive and defensive rebounding are different skills.

• Transition defense: The Mountaineers will press and have a gambling style defensively, and as a result, their defense allows the 21st-highest percentage of fastbreak attempts.

• Three-point shooting: West Virginia doesn’t take many threes, and even with that choosiness, the team’s long-range accuracy remains below average for an NCAA team (32%); opponents really only need to worry about Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil as perimeter shooters.

PLAYER TO WATCH

6-foot-4 guard Taz Sherman (No. 12)

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman.
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman.

Plus: Team’s go-to player offensively who takes on massive offensive role

Plus: Gets to foul line often and is 79% shooter there

Plus: Synergy’s logs rate him as “excellent” overall defender

Plus: Above-average shooter from three (28 for 77, 36%)

Plus: Has made higher-than-expected percentage of “tough” shots both off dribble and in mid-range

Minus: Poor shooter at the rim, especially as a taller guard

Minus: Does take a lot of mid-range jumpers — attempts that make it tough to maintain great efficiency

PREDICTION

Guys, it’s bad. Really bad. After seeing this season’s against-the-spread record below, you deserve whatever happens next if you’re taking gambling advice from me.

Anyways, this is a fascinating matchup in that it’s incredibly similar to the last one KU played. Iowa State came to Allen Fieldhouse 38th in KenPom; West Virginia is 39th. The Cyclones’ calling card is pressuring; the same can be said about the Mountaineers.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that KU was favored by 11 1/2 last game ... and 11 1/2 this one. Vegas tends to not be overly reactionary to one-game samples, so all this follows logic.

Recent games would tell you not to like the Jayhawks in this spot. It seems like Remy Martin will be out again with his knee injury, and KU has struggled to handle traps and presses in his absence. The Jayhawks, as a team, seem to have regressed a bit overall in recent games as well, and coach Bill Self still appears to be in tinker mode with his 5 spot.

Having said all that ... I feel like KU potentially will be better prepared to go without Martin this time. Joseph Yesufu should be fully healthy after recently turning his ankle, and at the same time, Bobby Pettiford should be more sound after getting additional practice time this week following an abdominal strain.

I could see West Virginia struggling to score against KU’s defense also. The Jayhawks don’t foul too much, while the Mountaineers lack the volume of three-point shooters that Iowa State had, which should limit some KU worries defensively.

The Jayhawks have toiled in their last four games, but this feels like one where their offense could be a bit better thanks to transition opportunities and a better plan if Martin is out.

I’ll take KU for the win and cover. Do with that what you will.

Kansas 80, West Virginia 64

Jesse’s pick to cover spread: Kansas

HAWK TO ROCK

Like Oklahoma State, West Virginia struggles mightily on the defensive glass, making this an ideal matchup for David McCormack. Even though he’s labored in some other offensive areas, McCormack remains an elite offensive rebounder (sixth nationally), so this seems like a good spot for a double-double from him.

Last game prediction: Kansas 83, Iowa State 63 (Actual: KU 62-61) ❌

2021-22 record vs. spread: 4-11

Last eight seasons’ record vs. spread: 134-116-3 (54%)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel skates with new Golden Knights teammates for first time

    Jack Eichel has been sidelined for over 10 months, but is inching closer to making his Golden Knights debut.

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • AP source: MLB labor talks to resume after 42-day break

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are scheduled to meet Thursday, ending a 42-day break in negotiations that began when management started a lockout in the sport's first work stoppage since 1995. With the scheduled start of spring training five weeks away, management was planning to make a new proposal to players, several people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement

  • Precious Achiuwa on Fred VanVleet's leadership, defensive pressure

    Toronto Raptors centre Precious Achiuwa discusses developing chemistry with Fred VanVleet, his leadership qualities and applying pressure on defence alongside other bench players in their minutes together.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Herro's 21 points lead Heat past slumping Hawks, 115-91

    ATLANTA (AP) — Tyler Herro had 21 points and Miami scored the first 16 of the second half to break open a close game as the Heat capped a successful road trip by beating the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 on Wednesday night. Herro added 11 assists to lead Miami's balanced attack. Caleb Martin had 18 points in the final game of a 4-2 trip. John Collins led Atlanta with 16 points. Trae Young had 15. The Hawks scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter, cutting Miami's lead to 88-75. Atlanta again p

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their