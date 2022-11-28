Go Quick! Rihanna’s Sexy Lingerie Line Is Up to 55% Off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

Chloe Anello
·4 min read

Shop deals as low as $7.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

What can’t Rihanna do? Seriously, though. Not only does she sing, dance, and completely reinvent maternity style, but she also creates some of the best makeup and skincare products we’ve ever tried. (P.S. you can find everything from the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation to the Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer SPF 30 on sale for 25 percent off on its site right now.)

But today, we’re here to highlight another Rihanna-owned business: Savage x Fenty. When we rounded up the best lingerie brands, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Savage x Fenty hit the top of our list — we even think it’s comparable to luxury stores like Agent Provocateur and La Perla, although priced for much, much less. The sexy, affordable line, which has caught the eyes of celebrities like Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid, wins for its inclusive sizing that goes up to cup sizes 46DDD and bodysuits up to 4X, allowing for everyone to feel confident in its styles. Savage X Fenty even launched menswear, too, so you can also stock up on trend-forward garments for him ahead of the holidays.

And for Cyber Monday, you can find everything from Savage x Fenty’s sexy teddies to its cozy loungewear on sale for up to 55 percent off on Amazon. There are dozens of items on sale, so we combed through all of the best choices to find top deals on undergarments and loungewear, starting at just $7.

10 Savage x Fenty Lingerie Styles on Cyber Monday Sale:


Matching sets are having a huge moment this year — and we don’t expect that to stop anytime soon. Now, you can bring the trend to bed with you, too, thanks to Savage X Fenty’s Psychedelic Velvet Sleep Set, which includes a floral burnt orange floral tee and matching short. The on-sale set goes up to a size 4X and comes in an ultra-comfy polyester and elastane material, so it moves with you as you sleep. And for the more extra among us, you can find the matching robe for 50 percent off as well.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $40); amazon.com

But who says only your clothes need to match? Score lots of matching bra and panty sets for less than $40 during this sale. Reviewers love the Flocked Logo Bralette for how comfortable yet cute-looking it is, and you can buy the matching bikini that features an alluring G-string-esque gold medallion and strap detail. The fabric has a subtle shimmer to it, making it a bit more eye-catching than your typical underwear, but it fits so well, you’ll want to wear it nearly every day.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $33); amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $20); amazon.com

However, anyone with a more subdued style will appreciate the buttery-soft open-back thong that comes in three colors, including neutrals, plus a matching balconette bra offered in four shades. The lightly lined bra has adjustable straps for a customizable fit and rose gold hardware for an added feminine touch.

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $27 (Originally $60); amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Those more interested in a one-piece will be ecstatic to find lots of nightgowns on sale, too. Check out the Velvet Vixen Slip or completely sheer Floral Glow Lace and Mesh Slip for special occasions. But don’t skip the teddy selection, either. We have our eyes on this Savage Not Sorry Lace Teddy. Coming in three colors, including black, teal, and a vibrant cobalt leopard, the teddy has a sexy lace detail across the neckline and bikini line. The open back adds to the sex appeal, yet with an extra-stretchy nylon material, it’ll still fit comfortably.

Shop now: $32 (Originally $65); amazon.com

<p>Amazon</p>

Amazon

Shop now: $34 (Originally $75), amazon.com

Shop More of the Best Cyber Monday 2022 Deals:

Read the original article on InStyle.

