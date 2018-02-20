PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — A quick look at the Olympic women's hockey gold-medal game between Canada and the United States on Thursday:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Canada

Marie-Philip Poulin — Golden goaler in Canada's last two Olympic wins, her clutch goal-scoring abilities will be required again.

Laura Fortino — An impact player at both ends of the ice, the defender played 30 minutes in the 2014 final.

United States

The Lamoureuxs — Twins Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson are double scoring threats.

Maddie Rooney — Zero Olympic experience prior to these games, but the 20-year-old posted three wins against Canada in pre-tournament games this winter.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Canada — Get the puck behind U.S. defenders and test Rooney early and often. Stay out of the penalty box.

United States — Use speed and puck possession skills to make Canadians chase. Force them into penalty trouble and let power play go to work.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press