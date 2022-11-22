A quick look at the Chiefs’ next opponent: the Rams, who have big question mark at QB

It’s not unusual for a team to suffer a Super Bowl hangover, but the Rams are having one of the worst seasons after lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Los Angeles has lost four straight games and has a 3-7 record overall.

To find the last team to have a sub-.500 record after winning the Super Bowl, you have to go back two decades to the 2003 Buccaneers. Coach Jon Gruden’s team finished 7-9 that year.

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here is a quick scouting report of the Rams. Kickoff on Sunday is at 3:25 p.m., and the game will air on WDAF (Ch. 4).

The records

The Rams are in last place in the NFC West, while the Chiefs lead the AFC West with an 8-2 record.

Kansas City leads the all-time series 7-5, and has won six of the previous seven meetings with the Rams. But Los Angeles won the last game, a 54-51 shootout on “Monday Night Football.” The Rams haven’t won in Kansas City since 1994 (16-0).

Injuries

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s status for Sunday’s game seems in doubt. He missed a game against the Cardinals on Nov. 13 while in the concussion protocol, but returned Friday. During Sunday’s game against the Saints, Stafford was evaluated again for a concussion.

Although the Rams haven’t announced it, NBC Sports reported Stafford is back in the concussion protocol.

Backup quarterback John Wolford missed the Saints game because of a neck injury. Coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Wolford is “progressing nicely.” Third-stringer Bryce Perkins saw action at New Orleans.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp will miss Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury that may have ended his season.

The offense

The Rams are averaging 16.8 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL, and they are 30th in total yards. With questions at quarterback, the Rams could lke to lean on the rushing attack, but it is the second-to-worst in the NFL.

Darrell Henderson leads L.A. with 283 yards rushing, and is averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. Cam Akers (3.1 yards per game) has run for 237 yards.

L.A. has scored more than 20 points just twice in a game this season.

The defense

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is still a problem for opposing teams. He’s tied with linebacker Leonard Floyd for the team lead in sacks (five), while Donald also has a team-best 10 tackles for a loss.

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has a team-best 84 tackles and he’s third with three sacks.

The Rams’ rushing defense is ranked fourth in the NFL, but opposing quarterbacks have a 96.7 quarterback rating against L.A. Only five teams have allowed quarterbacks to have a better rating this season.