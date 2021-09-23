Quick List: Close races where mail-in ballots are deciding election results

OTTAWA — Several federal ridings may not have an elected member of Parliament until Thursday or even Friday, as Elections Canada continues the arduous task of verifying and counting more than 850,000 mail-in ballots.

Here is a list of 17 ridings The Canadian Press considered too close to call as of 8 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday as Elections Canada kept counting special ballots:

British Columbia

In West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, Liberal Patrick Weiler was ahead of Conservative John Weston.

In Nanaimo-Ladysmith, New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron was leading Conservative Tamara Kronis. Paul Manly, who was the incumbent Green candidate, is currently in third place.

In Richmond Centre, Liberal Wilson Miao was leading Conservative incumbent Alice Wong.

In Vancouver Granville, Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed was leading New Democrat Anjali Appadurai.

Ontario

In Sault Ste. Marie, Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan was ahead of Conservative Sonny Spina.

In Windsor-Tecumseh, incumbent Liberal Irel Kusmierczyk was leading New Democrat Cheryl Hardcastle.

In Kitchener-Conestoga, Liberal incumbent Tim Louis was leading Conservative Carlene Hawley.

In Kitchener South-Hespeler, Liberal Valerie Bradford was ahead of Conservative Tyler Calver.

In Niagara Centre, Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey was leading Conservative Graham Speck.

In King-Vaughan, Conservative Anna Roberts was ahead of Liberal incumbent Deb Schulte.

In Davenport, Liberal incumbent Julie Dzerowicz was leading New Democrat Alejandra Bravo.

Quebec

In Trois-Rivières, Bloc Québécois' René Villemure was just 32 votes ahead of Conservative Yves Levesque.

In Brome-Missisquoi, Bloc Québécois candidate Marilou Alarie was narrowly ahead of Liberal Pascale St-Onge.

In Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Liberal incumbent Steven Guilbeault, a cabinet minister, was leading New Democrat Nima Machouf.

In Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate Denis Trudel was leading Liberal Florence Gagnon.

In Berthier-Maskinongé, incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate was leading former NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau.

Nunavut

In Nunavut, the NDP's Lori Idlout was ahead of Liberal Pat Angnakak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly reported that Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Cheryl Hardcastle is Conservative.