Quick drive review: The 2020 Mahindra Thar could be your only car

I remember the first time I drove a Mahindra Thar. It wasn't really a review, rather a fluffy feature for Overdrive magazine. The vehicle was the subject, but really mostly a backdrop for a model. It required the briefest of commutes with a small section of rocks and gravel. The terrain was a non-issue, but the horror of the interior was something I was not used to. Up until recently, every Thar I have been in " including the one in question " has been some sort of custom 'project'. A different dash, different seats, a roof and metal bits that look fabricated at the same place that makes your window grills.

The 2020 Thar is shockingly different. It's a car. Like other recent Mahindras.

Few would not find the 2020 Mahindra Thar attractive

The Thar Cult

To my mind, the Mahindra Thar occupies the same sort of mindspace as the Royal Enfield Bullet. Traditional, long-standing (though the Thar model is relatively recent), butch, purposeful, signalling a non-traditional, earthy sort of driver. I imagine Milind Gunaji pre-ordered the new one six years in advance. And while accoutrements were not the strong suit of the Thar, when you got down and dirty, it pulled through. It's a proper 4x4 with a mechanical transfer case, short wheelbase, adequate diesel motor and a variety of body styles, depending on what project suits your fancy.

The basic formula remains the same with the 2020 model, but with many changes that bring it up in line with more recent Mahindra vehicles. The body style and design unabashedly pays homage to the Jeep Wrangler, a very good-looking vehicle. We tested the factory hard-top model, but other body styles including a convertible are available. This means that we had modern conveniences like air conditioning and audio that actually worked as one would expect. Of course, it still retains the rough-and-ready project vehicle vibe, should you choose to go that way. Even our hard-top model had a proper roll cage inside, and we understand that the hard top can be removed without much bother. It will kill your waterproofing though.

2020 Mahindra Thar has a wide, imposing stance

The Thar is a car!

If you're an old-timer and remember Mahindras of old, you will be surprised by what they're putting out these days. Refined, quiet diesel motors, top-shelf petrols, good interiors and value. The new Thar certainly surprised me from the first time I saw it at the reveal. It looks fresh, modern (if derivative) and solid. Like it's properly put-together with purpose, as opposed to bolted in place depending on where the hinges would fit. Swing the door open (we drove a 2-door) and the surprises continue.

The interior is all-black and all plastic, but they feel high quality and nice to touch. No more of that cheap grey stuff that seems to start oxidising before it leaves the factory. Everything looked polished (it may have been) and felt solid. Despite the masses of plastic on the inside, nothing squeaks, shakes or rattles on the go. The model we tested came with a touchscreen infotainment system similar to what we've seen in other recent Mahindras like the Marazzo. It is adequate and gets the job done. It is also canted slightly up for legibility instead of (inexplicably) perpendicular to the floor, or what feels like toward the floor in some Scorpios of old. I was able to pair my phone via Bluetooth and had music at my fingertips thanks to the steering-mounted controls.

