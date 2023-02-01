Quick And Delicious 5-Ingredient Wraps To Enjoy Morning, Noon, And Night

Hearst Owned

Looking for a versatile, easy meal that packs in plenty of nutrition without sacrificing flavor? What about something you can enjoy no matter what time of day it is?

We have the nosh you’ve been searching for. We’ve developed five nutritious, delicious meals with our favorite egglife egg white wraps to help you keep hunger at bay for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in-between. Each recipe has five ingredients—including the wrap—to make meals streamlined (but no less delicious), so read on for our tasty ideas.

MORNING

Let's Get Brunch

egglife everything bagel + Cream Cheese + Smoked Salmon + Dill + Flaky Sea Salt

You can have your bagel and eat it, too, in this take on a brunch classic. Layer cream cheese, smoked salmon, a few pieces of fresh dill, and flaky sea salt atop an egglife everything bagel wrap for a breakfast that is savory, satisfying, and just as delicious as that everything bagel that you love—no toaster required, and with more protein and fewer carbs.

NOON

Back To The Playground

egglife sweet cinnamon + Peanut Butter + Sliced Bananas + Raspberries + Cocoa Nibs

Take your PB&J to the next level with this creative wrap that works just as well at lunchtime as it does at snack time. Using a (sugar-free!) sweet cinnamon egglife wrap as a base, spread on your favorite peanut butter, then top with sliced bananas, raspberries, and a few cocoa nibs for a little crunch. Roll it up and you have a sweet and slightly savory wrap that is perfect for all ages.

Antipasti Afternoon

egglife italian style + Sun-dried Tomatoes + Basil + Prosciutto + EVOO

Lean into the Mediterranean's most prominent flavors with this delicious Italian wrap. Sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, luscious prosciutto, and some high-quality extra-virgin olive oil make this a hearty-yet-simple combination that truly satisfies. Wrap it all up in an egglife italian style wrap for an excellent protein-packed lunch option.

NIGHT

Almond Delight

egglife original + Sliced Apples + Honey + Almond Butter + Dark Chocolate

For a little something sweet between lunch and dinner, jazz up an original egglife wrap (only 25 calories) with sliced apples, a drizzle of honey, a dollop of almond butter, and a few pieces of chopped dark chocolate. The decadent and crunchy wrap makes for a snack that will tide you over until dinner or a dessert you can feel good about as an after-dinner treat.

What You've Bean Waiting For

egglife southwest style + Grilled Chicken + Salsa + Black Beans + Colby Jack

Tender grilled chicken, salsa, black beans, and Colby Jack are in perfect harmony in this tasty dinner. The southwest style egglife wrap offers up the perfect palate for your favorite taco fillings and complements any salsa from mild to extra-hot. It’s a protein-packed meal that comes together in no time.

