A Quick Analysis On MPower Group's (ASX:MPR) CEO Compensation

Nathan Wise became the CEO of MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) in 2012, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for MPower Group.

How Does Total Compensation For Nathan Wise Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that MPower Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$4.3m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$360k for the year to June 2020. That's just a smallish increase of 5.7% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$355.8k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$279m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$644k. In other words, MPower Group pays its CEO lower than the industry median.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$356k AU$335k 99% Other AU$4.3k AU$5.9k 1% Total Compensation AU$360k AU$341k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 58% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 42% is other remuneration. MPower Group pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

MPower Group Limited's Growth

MPower Group Limited saw earnings per share stay pretty flat over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 50% over the last year.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its EPS. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has MPower Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 45% over three years, some MPower Group Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be lessto generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

MPower Group pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. As we touched on above, MPower Group Limited is currently paying its CEO below the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. Over the last three years, shareholder returns have been downright disappointing, and EPSgrowth has been equally disappointing. Although we wouldn’t say CEO compensation is high, it’s tough to foresee shareholders warming up to thoughts of a bump anytime soon.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for MPower Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

