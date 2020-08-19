A Quick Analysis On 1300SMILES' (ASX:ONT) CEO Salary

Daryl Holmes is the CEO of 1300SMILES Limited (ASX:ONT), and in this article, we analyze the executive's compensation package with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also evaluate the appropriateness of CEO compensation when taking into account the earnings and shareholder returns of the company.

How Does Total Compensation For Daryl Holmes Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, 1300SMILES Limited has a market capitalization of AU$157m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$91k over the year to June 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$83.2k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$279m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$421k. Accordingly, 1300SMILES pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Daryl Holmes also holds AU$102m worth of 1300SMILES stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$83k AU$83k 91% Other AU$7.9k AU$7.8k 9% Total Compensation AU$91k AU$90k 100%

On an industry level, around 78% of total compensation represents salary and 22% is other remuneration. 1300SMILES is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

1300SMILES Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, 1300SMILES Limited has not seen its earnings per share change much, though they have deteriorated slightly. In the last year, its revenue is down 1.3%.

Its a bit disappointing to see that the company has failed to grow its EPS. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has 1300SMILES Limited Been A Good Investment?

1300SMILES Limited has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 8.7%, over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, 1300SMILES pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. While we have not been overly impressed by shareholder returns, EPS growth has been negative over the last three years, a real headache for the company. We can't categorize CEO compensation as high, but shareholders might object to a raise at this stage, considering overall poor performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for 1300SMILES that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

