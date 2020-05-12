Quibi iPhone Users Can Watch App on TV Later This Month
Quibi subscribers watching the app’s shows on iPhones will be able to also view them on their TVs this month, a feature many users demanded after downloading the mobile-first streaming app. But the technical update doesn’t signal a change in strategy, Quibi chief executive Meg Whitaman told TheWrap on Monday. “We don’t want to be a mainstream streamer,” Whitman said. “Our use case is still mobile-first, in some cases mobile-only viewing.” Originally Quibi pitched itself as a form of “in-between” entertainment, taking its name from “quick bites” of content that are under 10 minutes long and made to be watched while in a line or during commutes. Integrating WiFi-enabled TV casting technology into the Quibi app was already part of the plan, but Quibi accelerated it to meet unexpected in-home viewing demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Whitman said. “My hope, my belief was that there would still be many in-between moments while sheltering in place,” Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg recently told the New York Times. “There are still those moments, but it’s not the same. It’s out of sync.” Also Read: When Will We Get This Fall's Full TV Schedule? (Hint: Not This Week, as Previously Planned)...
