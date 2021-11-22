Questrade provides the Best Mobile-based Self-Directed Brokerage Experience in Canada according to Surviscor Rankings

Surviscor's Canadian Self-Directed Mobile Brokerage Rankings

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - For the second consecutive year, Questrade has been named the best firm for mobile-based self-directed brokerage experience amongst Canadian self-directed discount brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2021 Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Mobile Review. Questrade (with their Questrade Edge® platform) finished with a score of 77% while BMO InvestorLine finished in second with a score of 73%, narrowly ahead of TD Direct Investing at 72%. Wealthsimple Trade, despite its marketing and sponsorship efforts, finished last for the second consecutive year.

2021 Surviscor Canadian Self-Directed Brokerage Experiences - Rankings Rank Firm Score 1 Questrade 77% 2 BMO InvestorLine 73% 3 TD Direct Investing 72% 4 National Bank Direct Brokerage 64% 5 CIBC Investor's Edge 63% 6 RBC Direct Investing 57% T7 Desjardins Online Brokerage 56% T7 Qtrade Direct Investing 56% 9 CI Direct Trading 55% 10 Scotia iTRADE 48% 11 Wealthsimple Trade 33%

The scorCard Review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the mobile-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed discount brokerage institutions. "In general, this year's results were disappointing as there was minimal development capital spent to improve mobile-based experiences for self-directed investors despite record profits at most firms," said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO of Surviscor Group. "We commend Questrade for its efforts over the past year as they continue to re-invest customer-driven profits into development initiatives to improve customer usage experiences across all its platforms, the newest one being QuestMobile, a platform geared to beginner investors." added Mr. LaCoste.

"We're extremely honoured by this ranking. Our commitment to provide the best investing experience in Canada continues to drive us, as we build and launch new platforms based on investors' growing needs," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "With access to powerful research tools and loads of new features and functionalities at their fingertips, Canadians can make better investing decisions, and become much more financially successful and secure."

It should be noted that there was a significant number of firms who did not want to participate in the study, but they were still reviewed to ensure Canadian self-directed investors could see the complete picture. The firms were BMO InvestorLine, CI Direct Trading (formerly Virtual Brokers), Qtrade Direct Investing and Wealthsimple Trade which could be an important note for new, or existing, investors looking for self-directed services. The full analysis can be found at Surviscor | Blog | Canada's BEST and WORST Mobile Brokerage Experiences.

Surviscor will be also announcing its 2021 Online Brokerage rankings in the upcoming weeks. For further information visit Surviscor | DIY Investing | Best Self-Directed DIY Investing Mobile Experiences Rankings or contact Surviscor at results@surviscor.com.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

