Questrade adds TipRanks - a comprehensive research tool to arsenal offering Canadians access to valuable intel to inform investing decisions

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its mission to help Canadians on their journey to financial independence, Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest growing and the #1 rated* online brokerage -- is pleased to announce it has added TipRanks to its market leading platforms – a comprehensive stock research tool that allows retail investors and traders to see stock ratings, recommendations, and the measured performance of anyone who provides financial analysis and recommendations. Employing this tool, Questrade customers will be able to evaluate individual stocks and make informed investment decisions.



TipRanks’ data-driven tool has been integrated into the Questrade web and IQ Edge platforms, at no cost to Questrade users. TipRanks’ data will cover both US and Canadian companies, drastically extending the research offering available to all Questrade customers.

The inside scoop: intelligence, info and informed opinions

TipRanks evaluates public stock recommendations made by ﬁnancial analysts and financial bloggers, then ranks the analysts based on their accuracy and performance. Questrade customers receive buy and/or sell recommendations and price targets from high-performing analysts, to help invest and trade more confidently. This tool offers the most extensive dataset of analysts, hedge fund managers, financial bloggers, and corporate insiders.

“We're on a mission to empower and educate Canadians on their journey to financial independence by investing in informative and interactive tools like TipRanks,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Through this partnership, we are offering powerful research capabilities to investors, and will also be the first brokerage in Canada to offer TipRanks’ Smart Score – an award-winning rating system that helps identify high potential stocks – directly to our customers. Helping them invest confidently and succeed is our ultimate goal.”

Research and investment tools: how it works

TipRanks provides real time Analyst Ratings, Consensus and Price Targets:

Offers an aggregated view of ratings made by analysts to determine the consensus, ranging from Strong Buy to Strong Sell. The average 12-month price target from analysts are displayed, so customers can easily evaluate their investment opportunities.

News Analysis:

Provides access to news on stocks of interest and sorts between bullish and bearish news, so customers are aware which side is in control of the narrative.

Smart Score:

The TipRanks Smart Score rating system allows investors of all levels to easily find stocks with higher potential to outperform the markets. Questrade is the first and only online brokerage to offer this in Canada.

Trade Idea Tools – Screeners

Daily Ratings:

Coming this summer, Questrade customers will be able to view a daily live feed of analyst stock ratings on any platform.

Trending Stocks:

Shows which stocks have been trending among analysts and sorts the options by best rated, worst rated, or most rated in the past three days, week, or month.

“We are delighted to partner with Questrade in their mission to empower investors,” added Uri Gruenbaum, CEO, TipRanks. “Our ability to simplify institutional-level research tools is game-changing. We level the playing field by giving retail investors access to visualized and intuitive research tools which help them make better, data-driven decisions.”

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 21 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $25 billion in assets under administration and more than 200,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities and foreign currency investment.

Questrade has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the tenth year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

*MoneySense 2021

About TipRanks

TipRanks is a leading fintech company founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing transparency to the markets. TipRanks has developed the world's first Financial Accountability Engine™ that tracks and measures events including analyst ratings, social media activity, corporate filings, and news analysis. TipRanks owns and operates www.TipRanks.com serving more than 2 million investors and provides proprietary datasets to the tier one banks and online brokers.

TipRanks is backed by top tier VC's and industry leaders including former AG and governor of NY Eliot Spitzer, finance professor Roni Michaely, Poalim Capital Markets, PryTek and others. TipRanks was named one of the world's 50 Fintech "Emerging Stars" by KPMG and H2 Ventures.

