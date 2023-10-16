Questlove’s Third Season of ‘Quest for Craft’ Drops Today

Few things interest Questlove more than finding out what makes creative people tick.

The Grammy-winning drummer-turned-Oscar-winning filmmaker, whose real name is Ahmir Thompson, has teamed up again with The Balvenie for a new season of the acclaimed Quest for Craft web series. The third slate of episodes sees Questlove sit down with some of his favorite artists from the worlds of music, film and comedy for an open and honest conversation about craft and creativity.

Season three, like the first two, consists of four different sit-down interviews at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village. In the first episode of the new series, Questlove talks with fellow Grammy winner Anderson. Paak about using your art to unleash joy in others. After that, legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma explains why he wants to make a connection with his audience every time he performs. Fred Armisen follows that by talking about the importance of being committed to your craft. Finally, Lena Waithe discusses how she infuses her work with her own voice.

Robb Report got to preview the new season and ask Questlove about the show during a special Scotch tasting hosted by the distillery earlier this month. The multi-hyphenate artist revealed that he already has a relationship with all of his guests, but that he still tries to get them to say something that will be new to him and the audience.

“I always consider it a victory when I’m able to have a meaningful conversation that I can learn from,” Questlove explained. “Because it would be easy to be like, ‘Yo, man remember when we first played Radio City Music Hall and on your drum set backstage.’ It would have just been like a regular frothy, one-dimensional conversation.”

The entire third season of Quest for Love is available today on The Balvenie’s official YouTube channel. If you’re new to the show, or just want to revisit past episodes, conversations with Michael Che, Patti Smith and Misty Copeland are still available to stream.

