Questlove to Direct Live-Action Reimagining of Disney's 1970 Movie 'The Aristocats'

Oscar winner Questlove will direct The Aristocats and oversee the music for the live-action reimagining

getty; shutterstock

The Aristocats are coming to life.

Deadline reported on Monday that Disney's 1970 animated film The Aristocats is getting a live-action reimagining directed by Questlove. According to the outlet, the movie will be written by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Keith Bunin (Onward), and the Roots band member, 52, will also oversee music for the movie as well as executive produce and direct.

Questlove, born Ahmir Thompson, shared the news on Instagram, writing, "They chose i to chase the cat… I basically have 2 life goals: 1. Don't dismiss my dreams & 2. Get out of my own way."

Rapper Anderson .Paak commented on his post, "Where do I send my audition tape?"

Questlove won an Oscar last year when his film Summer of Soul won Best Documentary Feature.

Related:Yara Shahidi on Bringing Diversity to Peter Pan as Tinker Bell: 'We've Been Left Out for So Long'

Snap/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman, The Aristocats debuted in December 1970. Set in Paris, the movie is about a "high-society" cat named Duchess, whose wealthy owner leaves behind her state to her and her kittens.

"Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day," reads an official synopsis for the film, which is currently streaming on Disney+.

Deadline previously announced that a live-action version of Aristocats was in early development back in January 2022.

Several other Disney live-action reimaginings are coming soon. Peter Pan and Wendy debuts on Disney+ on April 28; The Little Mermaid is in theaters May 26; Snow White opens in theaters March 2024; the Mufasa: The Lion King prequel is in theaters June 2024; Hercules is in the works; and Lilo & Stitch is also reportedly in development.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.