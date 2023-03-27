Questlove To Direct Disney's 'Aristocats' Remake

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Summer of Soul, is slated to direct Disney's forthcoming remake of The Aristocats.

On top of his directing responsibilities, Questlove will executive produce and lead music for the project. Similar to recent adaptions of animated films, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Space Jam: A New Legacy, the upcoming Aristocats movie will feature a mix of live-action and CGI.

The original, which follows a family of soon-to-be-wealthy Parisian felines who must fight for their inheritance, earned $191 million USD at the box office. The forthcoming remake will see Peter Pan director Will Gluck and Onward writer Keith Bunin adapt the screenplay.

The flagship film included a number of original tracks, including the namesake single and "Scales and Arpeggios," written by Robert and Richard Sherman; it was also famous for "Ev'rybody Wants to Be a Cat," written by Floyd Huddleston and Al Rinker.

Notably, Questlove took home the 2022 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for Summer of Soul. The highly-acclaimed film also earned the visionary the 2022 Grammy for Best Music Film.

Disney has given several animated titles live-action makeovers, including The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Mulan. The Little Mermaid and Lilo and Stitch are presently in the works.

Stay tuned for more information on Questlove's The Artisocats remake.

In more entertainment news, Netflix announced the fifth and final season of You.