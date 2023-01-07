Have questions about drought, storms or flooding in Northern California? Ask our journalists

As rain continues to inundate the Sacramento region, The Sacramento Bee is ready to answer your questions about how this winter is affecting Northern California climate and our daily lives.

What kind of questions are we looking for? Anything that crosses your mind, really. Here are some examples of what our service journalism team answered this week:

Perhaps you’re wondering about electric bills, flood prevention or insurance claims. You can ask us in the form below, or email us directly at servicejournalists@sacbee.com. If we proceed with your question, a reporter or editor will reach out.