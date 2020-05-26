Ask And Answer: Have A Question For The Government About Pandemic Help? Ask It Here.

Minister of Small Business Mary Ng, left, HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj, centre, and Minister of Employment Carla Qualtrough, right, will be part of a livestream Q&A on federal coronavirus pandemic support. (Photo: Gov't of Canada/HuffPost Canada)

The federal government has unveiled different programs and emergency funding to support Canadians during this pandemic, but all the rules and processes can be confusing.

HuffPost Canada is hosting a livestream Q&A with Minister of Small Business Mary Ng and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough to directly answer some of your questions based on your own situation.

Submit your question in the form below. It’s likely you’re not the only one in Canada wondering the same thing.

Then join the discussion with host and Ottawa bureau chief, Althia Raj, on Tuesday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET on HuffPost Canada’s website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

