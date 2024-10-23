Questions at each Bears position group following the bye week

The bye week has come and gone, which means the Chicago Bears are back to work as they prepare for their next opponent. Though the break came earlier than in previous years, it's been a productive start for this Bears team, as they sit 4-2 and are in a good position to stay relevant the rest of the way. Perhaps they can even snag a spot in the postseason as well.

This team has been getting it done across all three phases, from their recent offensive explosion to the defense playing opportunistic football and special teams that isn't missing a beat—even when adversity hits. Still, for all the good vibes that surround the Bears, there are plenty of questions that need answered as they return to action.

Here is one question for each position group as the Bears get ready for their 11-game finish to the 2024 season.

Quarterback: Can Caleb Williams keep elevating his game this year?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It's fair to say that through six games, quarterback Caleb Williams has met or exceeded expectations. He's already closing in on the rookie Bears records for passing yards and touchdowns just six games in, while looking the part of a bona fide NFL quarterback. How much better will he get this season, though?

It's true he and the offense haven't played world-beating defenses yet, but he's been able to handle them with ease. Those challenges are coming later in the season when the Bears face talented groups like the Vikings and Lions, both of which are boasting top-10 defenses through seven weeks, according to DVOA. Can Williams maintain a high level of play, or will he eventually hit a wall like many rookies do? We may not find out this week, but we'll know soon enough.

Running back: Will Khalil Herbert get traded?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Khalil Herbert #24 of the Chicago Bears reacts after running the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Bears have found a dynamic duo at running back with D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in recent weeks. Swift has gotten the ground game going after a tough start, while Johnson has effectively spelled him for key first-down conversions. Unfortunately, that's left Khalil Herbert without a viable spot on offense, and it's fair to wonder whether his time as a Bear is coming to an end.

Herbert hasn't carried the ball for the Bears in three straight games, and he's barely used on special teams as a kick returner. Perhaps he can find a new home via a trade, and it sounds like teams have been calling. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Herbert and guard Nate Davis were generating trade interest in recent days, and with injuries beginning to pile up, another team might be willing to part with a draft pick that the Bears find desirable. The Bears could also choose to hang onto him as insurance for possible injuries, too. Either way, it doesn't look like Herbert's going to see much playing time once again when the Bears return to the field.

Wide receiver: Will Rome Odunze become WR1 by the end of the year?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The passing game is quickly becoming a fun exercise for defenses called "pick your poison." One week, DJ Moore is running wide open and breaking tackles in the middle of the field. The next week, Keenan Allen is catching touchdowns in a phone booth. Both players have had their moments in recent weeks, but what about rookie Rome Odunze?

It's been over a month since Odunze had his first and only 100-yard receiving game against the Indianapolis Colts. He's finding ways to get open, but he's not a focal point in the passing game yet. We knew this was likely going to be the case heading into the year, though he's generating more separation already than originally anticipated. Can he grow enough this year to become the team's top receiving option by the end of the season? If Williams can start peppering him with targets consistently, it very well could happen.

Tight end: Can Cole Kmet make his first Pro Bowl?

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

We're close to the halfway point of the season already, which means those Pro Bowl voting ads are going to be everywhere soon enough. Is this the year tight end Cole Kmet breaks through and earns Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career? Based on the stats and team success so far, he's got a good chance.

Going into Week 7, Kmet was one of the top tight ends in receiving stats. He has 26 receptions on just 29 targets for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He's doing it all right now, even moonlighting as a long snapper in certain situations. Kmet is just entering his prime and has comparable stats to some of the top NFC tight ends like George Kittle and Tucker Kraft. Assuming Williams continues looking his way, he has a great chance to make his first Pro Bowl games.

Offensive line: How will Ryan Bates and Larry Borom fit in when they return from injured reserve?

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At some point in time, the Bears are going to get some key players back on their offensive line. We just don't exactly know when that will be yet. Linemen Ryan Bates and Larry Borom were both placed on injured reserve back in September, and neither player has had their practice window open up. Bates has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Borom suffered a leg injury in the final preseason game. When they come back, though, how will they fit in with the current group?

Going into training camp, Bates had the inside track at the starting center position while battling with Coleman Shelton. Obviously, Shelton won that competition and has looked serviceable at worst over the last few weeks. Bates has experience at guard, which could make him a candidate to replace Matt Pryor. Or he slides in as a depth player with Borom, which could lead to some surprise cuts on the line. It's going to be interesting to see how everything shakes out and who could be the odd man out.

Defensive line: Do the Bears have enough depth on their interior?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Gervon Dexter Sr. #99 of the Chicago Bears reacts after recovering a fumble against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bears defense has been superb this season, and it all starts up front with their defensive line. Players like Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings are forces of nature in the interior, while edge rushers Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor, and DeMarcus Walker have all had big moments at different times during the year. Things are good up front, but they're one injury away from all of that changing.

While the Bears have a decent rotation of edge rushers, their interior is thinner than a taven-style pizza slice. If Billings or Dexter were to miss time, it would deal a massive blow to the entire defense. Chris Williams hasn't impressed as a backup, and second-year lineman Zacch Pickens has been injured for most of the season. If general manager Ryan Poles is looking for a trade, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him focus on defensive line depth.

Linebacker: Can Tremaine Edmunds keep up his stellar pass defense?

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) moves in on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tremaine Edmunds doesn't get enough credit for how well he's playing this year, especially when it comes to pass defense. Through six games, the veteran linebacker has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 59.9 and has yet to give up a touchdown. He already has three pass deflections along with one interception on the year as well. How long can he keep up this pace?

We know the Bears haven't faced the most daunting offenses in a few weeks, and that includes elite tight ends and receivers. None of them have taken advantage of the middle of the field and gotten past Edmunds consistently, though that could change over the next few weeks. Washington's Zach Ertz and Arizona's Trey McBride could give the Bears linebackers trouble these next two weeks. Still, Edmunds is playing at a high level, and his pass defense needs to be recognized. Let's hope he can keep it up.

Defensive backs: How soon will the starters get back on the field?

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The only true concern on the Bears defense at the moment is the health of their secondary. Cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson and safety Jaquan Brisker all missed the last game with various health issues. Reserve cornerback Terell Smith has also been out for the last few weeks, too.

Eberflus spoke with the media on Monday and said each player is coming along, but that it's still too soon to know when they can return to action. Gordon and Stevenson suffered lower leg injuries while in London, and Brisker is still in concussion protocol after two and a half weeks. The Bears were able to get by against the Jaguars with many of their backups playing, but things won't be so easy against a Commanders team that has shown the ability to move the ball at will. Getting everyone healthy is paramount over the next couple of weeks.

Special teams: Can Cairo Santos be counted on to hit long field goals?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Cairo Santos #8 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Tory Taylor #19 after a 51 yard field goal in the second half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on August 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Bears have a solid special teams unit, thanks to their rookie punter Tory Taylor, who can boom the ball 65+ yards at a moment's notice, and their veteran kicker Cairo Santos, who continues to be deadly accurate from 50 yards in.

It's quite the dichotomy between those two, but for as good as Santos is from a certain distance, his leg isn't strong enough to consistently hit 50+-yard kicks. We saw it against the Colts earlier this year when a 56-yard field goal fell short. Distance issues arose last season in specific moments as well.

If a big game comes down to a field goal attempt, the Bears may need to work harder to get closer in Santos' range. That situation has yet to happen this year, but it's coming at some point. Chicago can't blow all of their opponents out of the water each week after all. The offense will have less room for error if they need to get the ball closer to the end zone for Santos in those critical situations, which could be the difference between a win and a loss.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Questions at each Bears position group following the bye week