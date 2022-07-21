Questex’s Sensors Converge Brought Thousands of Leading Players in Design Engineering Community Together to Network, Discover Technologies, Share Ideas and Define the Future Roadmap of the Industry

Questex LLC

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge today announces it brought 5,000 attendees from over 40 countries together in-person June 27-29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California to network, discover technologies, share ideas and define the future roadmap of the sensors and electronics industry. The three-day event featured nearly 230 exhibitors and over 75 conference sessions, as well as co-located events – Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, Autonomous Technologies Conference, and Metaverse Global Congress. Both the event attendance and number of exhibitors almost doubled from 2021, reflecting a strong sign of the need for the industry to engage in person again.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge, said, “It was an exhilarating three days of exploration and learning between attendees, speakers, and exhibitors at Sensors Converge and our co-located events. We are thrilled to have doubled onsite attendance from 2021, and we were excited to see over 50% new attendees from exciting companies such as 3M, Airbus, Amazon, Apple, Ford, Meta, Rivian, Shell, Sony, Waymo, and more. We look forward to bringing the industry back together on June 20-22 in 2023.”

Sensors Converge Highlights

A dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by over 140 subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience through tracks: 5G & IoT Connectivity, Agriculture Sensing & Technology, Environmental Sensing & Sustainability, Industrial & Manufacturing, MedTech, Smart Homes, Buildings & Cities and Smart Sensors & Sensor Fusion.

The celebration of the 2022 Best of Sensors Awards winners. See the full list of winners here.

The Expo Hall showcased 230 exhibitors, with 40 new exhibitors, demonstrating innovative, cutting edge technology across 60 product categories, including major industry players present – Microchip Technology, Avnet, Infineon, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Mouser, Sensirion, Digi-Key Electronics, and more.

Actor and Environmentalist, Adrian Grenier, delivered the keynote address “Technology & Sustainability: Working Together for a Better Future.”

Technology leaders from Ford, Google, Blumio, Infineon, and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® participated on the keynote panel “Ripple Effect: Unlocking New Applications and Innovations for Radar through Industry Standardization.”

Co-located with the Metaverse Global Congress , a new event where innovators, marketers and strategists connect to discuss the future of cyberspace. Nova Lorraine, Fashion Designer & Founder of Raine Magazine and Karen Root Director of Experience Strategy, Boehringer Ingelheim presented the keynotes.

Co-located with Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference , the largest embedded and IoT gathering in North America, to deliver three-day training and workshops.

Co-located with the Autonomous Technologies Conference , the industry's premier event for technology in autonomous and automotive applications, to deliver four tracks of learning.

Networking in-person allowed attendees to catch up with colleagues and make new contacts.



Here’s what attendees and exhibitors had to say about the Sensors Converge.

“Our team members really enjoyed the showcase, the interactions with other robotics teams, as well as the conversations with professional engineers at the Expo. I believe that this event has planted a seed in their mind to be scientists and engineers in the future,” said Yiliang Wu, Ph.D., Sr. Principal Scientist/Manager, Corporate Technology Center.

“I found it really well organized and spent a lot of time talking to booth exhibitors since as a hardware product maker the attendees were exactly who I wanted to talk to,” said Kevin Hsu, CTO and Co-founder, Tellus.

“After a 2-year hiatus from in-person shows, we were concerned about the quality of trade shows as things begin to resume. Exhibiting is a major expense for small businesses like ours, but we decided to make the investment. The attendees were decision makers looking for solutions. We were able to meet and have conversations with the right people for our business, and came away with several high quality opportunities. Sensors Converge was a very worthwhile investment for us. It showed that in-person trade shows are still an important part of our marketing and sales strategy. We will see you there next year,” said Justin Hopper, Director of Marketing, Nexcomm Systems.

Sensors Converge 2023 will take place June 20-22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. Get on the list for exclusive offers, show updates and more. For sponsorship opportunities click here.

