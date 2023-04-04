Questex’s Sensors Converge announces new categories for the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards, recognizes innovation in sustainability and excellence in the electronics community

Questex LLC

Submission deadline extended to April 21, 2023

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex’s Fierce Technology Group announces new categories for the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards. The awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The awards program is part of Sensors Converge, taking place June 20 – 22 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, “Our awards program has been created to recognize the industry’s best innovations. We are excited to recognize the emerging technologies, individuals, and initiatives that fit our theme of sustainability. We look forward to celebrating the new innovations and leaders in the industry.”

The new categories include:

Cleantech & Sustainability: Honors the products that are championing sustainability.

Emerging Tech: Honors new products that haven’t hit the market yet but are gaining traction to innovate and change the industry. This category is designed to shine a spotlight on the next wave of innovations in the electronics industry.



The new individual awards include:

Executive of the Year: Honors respected and accomplished engineers and business professionals in the electronics industry.

Company of the Year: Honors the top company in the industry that demonstrates advanced technology excellence, outstanding innovations, as well as commitment to their employees and the overall electronics community.



To learn more about the awards program or to make a submission, click here.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the All-Access Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops and VIP reception, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to 275+ Exhibitors, keynotes and main stage sessions. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/register .

Story continues

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 37 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, Fierce AutoTech, and Fierce EmbeddedTech, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io



