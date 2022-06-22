Questex Reunites Procurement Specialists and Top Domestic Suppliers at Its Hotec Operations Event in Sarasota

Questex LLC

Hotec Buyer Sentiment Assessment finds now is the time to collectively rethink and rebuild the guest experience

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a three-year hiatus, Questex’s Hotec Operations reunited domestic hospitality buyers and suppliers. In response to market conditions and the ever-changing nature of procurement budgets, Questex merged its two U.S. procurement events, Hotec Operations and Hotec Design, into one overarching hosted buyer event, Hotec North America. With travel demand back on the rise and budgets now seeing a healthy readjustment, hospitality buyers must find new valued partners to alleviate supply chain issues and get their projects back on track quickly. The return of Hotec Operations comes at the right time to facilitate this as the industry recovers and prepares for impending growth.



Hotec Operations, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota from June 12th to the 15th, provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education.

The event kicked off with an inspirational keynote, Roar into the Second Half of Your Life, presented by Michael Clinton, Former President & Publishing Director, Hearst Magazines. The mission behind all Hotec events is to empower attendees to not just follow the trendlines, but to define them. According to Clinton, the next big social movement to affect everyone is the “New Longevity.” As people live longer, they are redefining life over 50 and are demanding more excitement and Clinton inspired attendees to keep this in mind as they reimagine the future of hospitality.

Over the course of three days, Hotec Operations brought together 100 attending companies, split evenly between buyers and suppliers, generating nearly 1,000 face-to-face meetings.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group, says, “As we continue to recover as an industry and welcome an uptick in both budgets and projects, I am so excited to bring this vibrant community together for face-to-face meetings. In our inaugural Hotec Buyer Sentiment Assessment, we found that 85% of buyers surveyed saw budgets increase or stay the same in the first half of this year and 78% of buyers are predicting an increase in projects over the next six months. Now is the time to collectively rethink and rebuild the guest experience and that starts at Hotec.”

Back by popular demand was the STR Keynote, presented by Shawn Grenley, Senior Account Manager, North America, diving into U.S. hotel performance and providing a glossy outlook for the future. Grenley and STR expect a full recovery in the hotel space, from a RevPAR perspective, in 2024.

In addition to providing timely education, Hotec events have become widely known for their immersive networking functions, and this year’s Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville theme was no exception. “Hotec cares so much about supplier and buyers’ relationships. They go above and beyond to make sure lasting connections are made. From the host hotel to the activities presented, Hotec models what excellence looks like. I have established solid relationships with people in this business that are far reaching,” says Kory Davis, Corporate Director of New Builds + Transitions, PM Hotel Group.

Gina McKee, Director of Strategic Sales of Cloudbeds said, "Every time I've been to Hotec, I've been able to close a deal."

A recap of the event can be found on www.hotelmanagement.net here.

The 2023 edition of Hotec Operations will be held at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa from June 12th to the 15th, 2023.

For those interested in becoming a supplier, please reach out to Mary Malloy, Hotec Global Events Director. For those interested in being considered for a hosted buyer position, please reach out to Maritsa Samonas, Delegate & Buyer Relations Specialist.

To learn more about Hotec Operations visit www.hotecoperations.com.

